Paul O'Connell says he is 'not qualified' to take over as Munster coach

Paul O'Connell has ruled himself out of the running to take over as the new Munster head coach.
Former captain of province and country O'Connell said he would have to feel he would have to be "qualified to go and do it" if he was to ever take on the role - even in the long term.
The current Ireland forwards coach, who went on three British & Irish Lions tours, is the latest legend of the province to rule himself out - after La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara said will stay in France.
“Well, look, I won't be doing it,” O’Connell told The 2 Johnnies podcast of the vacancy opened up by the impending departure of Johann van Graan.
“I wouldn't be qualified to do it. I was saying the other day, it's like a guy if you were good at pulling pints being asked to run the bar! They're two different things.
“Munster is a very special thing to me. I'd have to feel very right and very qualified to go and do it.
“I just have the most amazing memories with Munster and I'd hate to ever hurt them by getting involved and not doing a good job of it.”
O'Connell added he didn't know who would end up in the job as Munster plan to rebuild without Van Graan and senior coach Stephen Larkham who is also leaving at the end of the season.