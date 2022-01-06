Covid hits club rugby as just three games survive first weekend back

This weekend's resumption of senior club rugby in Ireland has been hit by the impact of Covid-19 with just three of a scheduled eight cup knockout fixtures surviving.
With the Energia All-Ireland Leagues set to resume next week, the focus for the first senior club rugby weekend of 2022 is the Bateman Cup and the Women's All-Ireland Cup.
Yet just one Bateman semi-final, between City of Armagh and Lansdowne will go ahead alongside two All-Ireland Cup quarters with the IRFU taking the decision on Thursday to cancel the unplayable fixtures.
Young Munster's home Bateman semi against Ballina is the chief casualty with the Limerick club tweeting on Thursday night: "Please note the Bateman Cup semi final on Saturday has been cancelled due to a Covid outbreak.
"Young Munster RFC has been awarded the game and will play winners of Armagh and Lansdowne in the final. We would like to wish all those at Ballina RFC impacted a speedy recovery."
The City of Armagh v Lansdowne clash kicks off at 2.30pm on Saturday with the same day's surviving Energia All-Ireland Cup quarter-finals seeing Queen’s University v Galwegians (Dub Lane, 2.30pm) and Railway Union v Blackrock College (Park Avenue, 5pm).
The IRFU said: "Following consideration from the IRFU Rugby Committee, the affected games will not be replayed: Energia All-Ireland Cup Quarter-Finals: UL Bohemian v Cooke, Wicklow v Ballincollig; Energia All-Ireland Shield Quarter-Finals: Cavan v OLBC; Malone v Tipperary; Energia Bateman Cup Semi-Final: Young Munster v Ballina."