Munster vs Ulster set to go ahead as URC keen to keep the show on the road

Fears that Munster’s derby clash with Ulster in Limerick on Saturday night may fall victim to Covid-19 appear to be misplaced as the United Rugby Championship attempts to keep the show on the road and avoid any further postponements.

Dan McFarland’s Ulster squad has not played since beating Northampton Saints at home in Belfast on December 17 with a number of positive cases in their camp accounting for the postponement of both their holiday URC derby games at home Connacht and Leinster on December 26 and January 1 respectively.

Media reports in the North suggest fears remained at the loss of their third straight fixture after Ulster declined to issue a squad update ahead of Friday's midday team announcements.

Head coach McFarland spoke on Monday of his confidence in the game going ahead at Thomond Park, where Ulster will be looking to win for the first time since May 2014 but that would rely on ongoing testing revealing no further positive results in either camp and as ever in this pandemic, no-one within the province was taking anything for granted.

With both Connacht and Leinster’s home games against South African opposition, originally scheduled for this weekend, postponed to February 25-26, the Munster-Ulster clash is one of only three URC Round 10 contests currently slated for the coming days. This week’s postponement of the all-Welsh Scarlets-Dragons fixture in Llanelli leaves in-form Edinburgh to host Cardiff and Glasgow at home to Ospreys in addition to the Irish derby.

URC officials are understood to be waiting for developments of talks between European competition organisers EPCR and the French authorities on the status of their round three and four games over the following two weekends before announcing their intentions to reschedule the 10 games that were lost to Covid over the Christmas and New Year holiday period. EPCR was seeking to gain written assurances that teams visiting France from the UK would be exempt from the travel restrictions currently operating between the two states as a result of the surging number of cases related to the Omicron variant and held a board meeting last night to discuss the way forward for the remaining two rounds of the pool stages.