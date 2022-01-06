IRFU and GAA braced for fallout from limited attendances

The IRFU has confirmed that it has put plans in place to deal with supporters in the wake of potential cancellations or restrictions for the upcoming Six Nations championship.

An Irish rugby spokesperson confirmed that “for now” it will proceed with normal planning for the three home games, despite growing uncertainty around the full attendance of supporters at the Aviva Stadium.

Government restrictions, which have limited capacities at all outdoor events to 5,000, are set to run until January 31 — Ireland’s opener in the championship comes just five days later at Lansdowne Road against Wales, on February 5.

However, there is real fear that the period of limiting crowds may be extended beyond the current deadline, a move which will play havoc on GAA National League fixtures which start at the end of the month, as well as the rugby internationals.

Calls by the stadium working group — which oversaw the successful return of full stadia in November — for “greater flexibility”, have not been acceded to by Government. In a statement to this newspaper, the Department of Sport reiterated that the situation to allow a full return of fans would only happen “at the right time” but notably did not mention the previously imposed deadline.

The Return-of-Spectators working group had appealled for Government to examine all available data from sell-out sporting events last November, which it said demonstrated no evidence of transmissions under ‘safety-first protocols’ established by the group and the Department.

The body, which represents GAA, IRFU, FAI, Croke Park, and Aviva Stadium, insists that attending outdoor events is “inherently safe” and accused the Government of using a “disproportionate blunt instrument” to limit all capacities to 5,000 — no matter the size of venue.

Stadium representatives have said that there has been no data to demonstrate Covid transmissions or outbreak at any sporting event, since the return of fans.

The Department of Sport says data will continue to play an important role as it continues “to review all public health measures in line with the Omicron variant”. It added it will continue to share information with the sporting bodies, but would not commit on timelines to “build attendances back up”.

“Data collection by event organisers played an important role in building confidence in the return of spectators to live events during 2021, and will do so again in 2022,” said the Department.

“The Department and the sporting bodies share information and will continue to work together as the epidemiological situation develops.”

Under current enforcement, Ireland’s opening match of the Six Nations — one month from yesterday — will take place with 45,000 empty seats at Lansdowne Road. The IRFU said: “For now, we are proceeding with our normal planning, as failure to so would impact ticket distribution for the Guinness Six Nations. If any of our home Guinness Six Nations fixtures are impacted by cancellation, postponement or attendance restriction, our intention is that general ticketholders will be accommodated at rescheduled fixtures.

“In the case of cancellation, or capacity restrictions, refunds will be processed back to the point of original purchase.”

The ‘Return of Spectators’ group, which is chaired by Martin Murphy of the Aviva Stadium, and includes stadium director at Croke Park Peter McKenna, recently expressed disappointment with Government decisions.

“The biggest concern for us are the numbers in the latest regulations by Government — they’re not proportionate to the size of venues and don’t take into account all the good work that we’ve done to get back to full houses,” Murphy said.

“The regulations (to reduce capacities to 5,000 for sporting events) is a rather blunt instrument and we would appeal for greater understanding that outdoor events have been proven to be safe.”

The Department said it was continuing to examine the situation as it exists now, and as it “continues to learn more about the Omicron variant, in particular how it transmits.

“The cooperation and good management of sports events by the sports bodies in the summer (before the emergence of the Omicron variant) was crucial to getting spectators back safely at events.

“It is intended that at the right time and based on the public health situation the Department can work in cooperation with the sports bodies to build attendances back up.”