Joey Carbery among six Munster players to sign two-year contract extensions

Munster's planning for life after Johann van Graan continued apace on Wednesday as the province announced new deals for half a dozen players including Joey Carbery.

Test squad regulars Carbery and Chris Farrell, Irish-capped Jean Kleyn, and rising stars Liam Coombes, Jack O’Sullivan, and academy player Alex Kendellen have each signed two-year contract extensions that will keep them at Munster until at least June 2024.