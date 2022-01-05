Joey Carbery among six Munster players to sign two-year contract extensions

Munster's planning for life after Johann van Graan continued apace on Wednesday as the province announced new deals for half a dozen players including Joey Carbery.
Test squad regulars Carbery and Chris Farrell, Irish-capped Jean Kleyn, and rising stars Liam Coombes, Jack O’Sullivan, and academy player Alex Kendellen have each signed two-year contract extensions that will keep them at Munster until at least June 2024.
Their commitments to the province follow Conor Murray's signing of a new IRFU deal before Christmas and forwards coach Graham Rowntree's decision to extend his stay for a further two years, which was announced on Tuesday.
Head coach Van Graan and senior coach Stephen Larkham have both in recent weeks opted to reject new contract offers beyond this summer and will depart for Bath and the Brumbies respectively ahead of next season.
The IRFU is conducting a search for replacement coaches and may opt to reintroduce a director of rugby to oversee the coaching staff with Declan Kidney linked with a position last held by Rassie Erasmus in 2016-17. Rowntree could be a candidate for the head coach vacancy in such a set-up and the players who signed on for an extended stay have added another much-needed layer of stability to a province desperately in need of some clarity about the way forward.