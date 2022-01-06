Mike Haley trusts Munster's experience will see them bounce back from Connacht blow

Mike Haley understands why Munster’s attacking no-show at Connacht has come under fire from the critics but the full-back insists the men in red can re-emerge at home to Ulster this Saturday with positivity restored.

The 10-8 defeat in Galway on New Year’s Day marked Munster’s return to the United Rugby Championship campaign with back-to-back league losses, albeit 10 weeks apart. Much has been made of Munster’s inability to fire in both their European victory at home to Castres and last weekend with the blame placed at the doors of head coach Johann van Graan and senior coach Stephen Larkham for each announcing their decisions to leave the province at the end of the season.

Yet van Graan’s side also delivered a similarly toothless and ill-disciplined performance at Ospreys on October 26, when they lost 18-10 before the season was derailed by a Covid-19 outbreak, three URC match postponements and those bombshells from management.

After the Connacht setback, forwards coach Graham Rowntree described a round of clear-the-air meetings at Munster’s High Performance Centre in Limerick at the start of preparations for this weekend’s south-north interprovincial derby at Thomond Park and Haley said the squad had turned the page and was well aware of the need to deliver a much-improved performance if they are to start closing the gap to league leaders Leinster, nine points ahead of them having played a game more.

"What we're blessed with in this squad is that we have a lot of very experienced internationals,” Haley said on Tuesday. "We had a meeting yesterday, but very quickly we parked that. That's not something we are thinking about anymore.

"This weekend we have a massive challenge against Ulster and if you go into a game against Ulster still thinking about mishaps from the prior weekend it's a recipe for disaster.

"That's been parked, we're looking forward to the game this weekend. We've got great leaders like Peter O'Mahony, everybody else who is pushing us firmly in that direction.”

Haley admitted the Munster attack was below par at the Sportsground but defended his team’s horses for courses approach in terms of its attacking game plan.

“I think it all kind of depends on the game that we are playing, the way the weather is sometimes. Because if you look at some of the games we had prior in the year against the Stormers and the Sharks, we had some unbelievable rugby — Scarlets especially away — we played some fantastic rugby.

“I think we just don’t put ourselves under pressure to perform a certain way every single time. We like to think ourselves quite fluid, we are quite adaptable. Obviously, it was a frustrating game at the weekend so we are coming under fire now but that is the way it goes sometimes.

Munster’s Fineen Wycherley dejected after the inter-pro defeat. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

“Sometimes you are not going to fire on all cylinders, but it doesn’t mean that we pull away or that we have to restructure everything that we do because we have shown in the past games if you go back, we have scored some fantastic tries and what we are doing is right. It’s not obviously going to work every single time and that showed on the weekend in quite a frustrating game.”

Munster’s need to re-integrate all its senior players back into the first team following varying lengths of Covid and travel-enforced self-isolation in both Cape Town and Ireland following the ill-fated trip to South Africa in November has been paramount in recent weeks and not helped by the additional postponement of the St Stephen’s Day derby at home to Leinster due to the high number of positive cases in Leo Cullen’s squad.

Both Haley and Rowntree were members of the 14-person group forced to quarantine in Cape Town and then isolate on their returns to Ireland with the Connacht game marking the Ireland-capped full-back’s first appearance in 11 weeks. It was a return to action that required careful management by Munster’s medical and strength and conditioning staff but also displayed that regaining match sharpness was another necessary hurdle to clear.

"It was tough, I was one of the 14 that was in South Africa. When you're stuck in isolation, in a room for two weeks over there and then coming back for another 10 days, you lose a bit of fitness.

"The first thing you have to do, once you're allowed to run, you have to get back to being fit enough to be able to enter a training situation so you don't end up getting injured, because you're not physically in the right shape.

"First things first, it was getting back to being able to meet the demands and volumes of training the week of a game, then getting the time, the touch and the feel of training.

"It's just getting as many reps as possible, it goes hand in hand because once you ramp up the volume the tendency is that injuries can crop up and you have to be very careful.

"What we found is that they dealt with it really well, getting us back into the fold, but what showed in my performance at the weekend there are elements where there's just a bit of rust there.

"You can't put too much pressure on yourself, there's going to be mistakes and it's one of the things people say - mistakes happen in rugby, if you worry about them too much you'll compound them.

"You just have to brush them off and keep going forward, that's something in training this week - you've got to be like water off a duck's back, keep going and get the reps in, get the feel and the touch and then the timing goes with it.

"Then you should be back to where you were."