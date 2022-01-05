Women's Rugby: Dynamic Dolphin up and running

2021 wasn't all bad, certainly if you were part of the successful drive to form a women's rugby club at Dolphin RFC in Cork - the first competitive female section in the club’s 120-year history.

With chairperson Jane O’ Leary at the helm and managers Sorcha Healy and Debbie Linn by her side, the teams took to the field last April. Now, only eight months later and the women’s section has officially hit 100 members. For a club established in the midst of a global pandemic, reaching this milestone represents some achievement by players, coaches and committee members.

It isn't the first time the club has welcomed female players onto the hallowed Musgrave Park turf. There were attempts made in the ’80s and once more in the early 2010s but neither took off. But this time around there are multiple strong teams representing the club in minis, U12s, U14s, U16s, U18s and at senior level.

Senior Women’s captain Christine

O’ Keeffe said: “Even though this team only started up just over six months ago I feel like we have built a really good foundation for the future of Women’s Rugby in Dolphin.

“Between the players and the atmosphere, it is just such a nice club to play with. It’s been a hard year with everything that’s been going on but having the training and matches has made everything a lot easier.”

Senior hooker Karla Doyle agreed wholeheartedly with O’ Keeffe: “Playing rugby at Dolphin has been one of the best decisions I’ve made.

“In the few short months that we’ve been established, I have met the most amazing group of girls, all of whom are now become life-long friends.”

Lucia Linn, who lines out for the clubs under 18s, added: “It’s such an amazing club where both the female and male game are given equal opportunities. The support from everyone is amazing and makes everyone feel so welcome. Dolphin has such an amazing community spirit, it makes everyone so proud to wear the jersey.

“The growth of the girls' side of the club has been fantastic to see. It’s amazing to see so many young girls interested in starting rugby as it’s such a great sport for girls to play. I think the enthusiasm from all the coaches and management has really helped the club grow and they have created such a healthy environment where everyone feels welcome.”

With teams ranging from minis up to senior, the Cork city club is only going to grow over the coming years.

More info from: WomensRugby@dolphinrfc.com; Jane O’Leary 087 673 3067 (Chairperson); Sorcha Healy 086 854 3784 (Senior Women’s Manager); Debbie Linn 085 811 6385 (Underage Manager).