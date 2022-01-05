Graham Rowntree coy on desire for Munster head coach job

He would rather not talk about it in public but you can be sure Graham Rowntree will be pressing his claims behind closed doors to succeed Johann van Graan as Munster’s head coach for next season.

That was the main takeaway from the forwards coach as he faced the media yesterday in the hour or so that followed the announcement he had signed a two-year contract extension on the initial two-year deal he began in November 2019.

With Van Graan and senior coach Stephen Larkham each declaring their intentions to decline new contract offers from Munster and leave next summer, Rowntree’s decision to stay put, based in large part on the ease with which he and his family have settled in the province, offered some much-needed good news for both supporters and players alike after a testing six weeks of postponements, Covid-19 outbreaks, departure announcements and, last Saturday, a thoroughly dispiriting performance in the 10-8 loss at Connacht.

Rowntree described the return to work on Monday to begin preparations for this Saturday night’s visit of Ulster as featuring clear the air meetings in the wake of that toothless display in Galway but it was his new deal and the implications for a province currently seeking a new head coach that was the focal point of his online media interactions.

Munster and the IRFU have begun looking to fill two major vacancies at the province and there is a suggestion of a management revamp which could see the reintroduction of the director of rugby position last held by Rassie Erasmus from 2016-17.

It is a role to which former head coach and current London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney has been linked and Munster would still need a head coach as well as a replacement to oversee the attack.

Though the former England and Lions assistant had already told a radio reporter the head coach vacancy was a topic best left for another day, a print journalist asked him straight if he wanted the job.

“That’s a very direct question! Very personal question,” Rowntree said without a hint of offence taken. “I’m not wanting to have conversations about this today, it’s not right today.

“As I keep saying, the club and the IRFU both know my aspirations in my coaching career, put it that way. It’s not something I want to talk about today. Please ask me some more about the young players.”

That’s a subject Rowntree is always more than happy to discuss and having praised the maiden senior start of back-rower Alex Kendellen against Connacht it was the wider issue of player development he returned to when asked what area he had been happiest with in his first two years at Munster.

“What am I most proud of? Well I’d have to say the conveyor belt of guys coming through and that connection right down into the school base is something that we’re striving to get better, and that connection to the AIL clubs, which is pretty good.

“That conveyor belt of Munster lads coming through and you add your sprinkle of stardust from overseas players and we’re just making those lads better, and that’s good for us and that’s good for Ireland, and a lot of it you won’t consistently see enough in our performance but I can see on the training field, I can see in their individual development.

“And just seeing that just makes me proud, and just makes me pleased.”

Saturday’s performance had the critics rounding on the outgoing coaches and their decisions to quit as the root of Munster’s negativity in Galway but Rowntree said their departures had not affected morale.

“That’s sport, that’s business, and that’s professional sport. You crack on.

“Johann was very emotional when he told us, that’s been well documented.

“He’s got his reasons for doing it but what you do know from Johann and Steve, they’ll give 1,000% until the end of the season to leave a legacy.

“I think that week when it was announced, there was a lot going on, we had guys going in and out of isolation, there was a lot of turmoil at the club, it’s been a crazy month.

“I spent most of my time in isolation (in both South Africa and Ireland), I’m not afraid to tell you that now.

“But all I can say is the way they have handled it and their professionalism and their dignity is very much intact and the guys respect them for that, and we trust them that they’ll be giving everything until the end of the season.”