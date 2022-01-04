Michael Bradley sacked as Zebre head coach

Michael Bradley has been dismissed by Zebre Parma after four years as the Italian club’s head coach.
The former Cork Constitution, Munster and Ireland scrum-half was named the PRO14 Coach of the Year last season following a poll of his league peers but has failed to win a game after six rounds of this inaugural United Rugby Championship campaign.
Zebre Parma has just one bonus point to their name in this Covid-hit campaign and is currently four points adrift at the bottom of the 16-team league table having lost most recently at home to fellow Italian side Benetton on Christmas Eve.
The club made its announcement on Tuesday, saying Bradley, 59, had been relieved of the position of head coach after deciding to bring forward its technical renewal path for the coming seasons.
“The whole Company wishes to express its utmost gratitude to Michael for the commitment and contribution made over the years and for the wonderful human and professional journey undertaken together. Best wishes to Michael for the continuation of his career.”