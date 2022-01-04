Jean Kleyn waiting for scan on knee injury as Munster prepare for Ulster clash

Jean Kleyn will go for a scan to discover the extent of a knee injury suffered against Connacht as Munster prepare for a second inter-pro in as many weeks, the province hosting Ulster on Saturday (Thomond Park, 7.35).

Defeat in Galway kicked off a busy period after the Covid-enforced break with back-to-back derbies followed by a Champions Cup double-header as Van Graan and Stephen Larkham look to end their spells on the coaching ticket to bringing silverware back to the province.