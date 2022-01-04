Jean Kleyn waiting for scan on knee injury as Munster prepare for Ulster clash

The derby is Johann van Graan's side's last domestic game before returning - travel restrictions depending - to European action with a trip to Castres on January 14.
Jean Kleyn is a doubt for the derby with Ulster. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 10:23
Joel Slattery

Jean Kleyn will go for a scan to discover the extent of a knee injury suffered against Connacht as Munster prepare for a second inter-pro in as many weeks, the province hosting Ulster on Saturday (Thomond Park, 7.35).

Defeat in Galway kicked off a busy period after the Covid-enforced break with back-to-back derbies followed by a Champions Cup double-header as Van Graan and Stephen Larkham look to end their spells on the coaching ticket to bringing silverware back to the province.

For Ulster, they had a quiet Christmas with derbies against Connacht and Leinster both postponed.

However, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland is optimistic Saturday’s game will go ahead, saying his side are "in a better position" than they were last week.

Munster will have to plan for the clash in Limerick without Jason Jenkins and Chris Cloete who are both unlikely to train this week, the province announced.

Meanwhile, Joey Carbery remains sidelined with his elbow injury, with Calvin Nash (ankle), Rowan Osborne (head), and RG Snyman (knee) also on the treatment table.

<p>Ulster head coach Dan McFarland. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA</p>

Dan McFarland confident Ulster’s Munster clash will go ahead

Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

