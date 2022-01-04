Dan McFarland confident Ulster’s Munster clash will go ahead

After Covid infections inflicted two inter-pro postponements on the province over Christmas, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland is optimistic that Saturday’s game against Munster at Thomond Park can go ahead.

Ulster’s home games against Connacht on St Stephen’s Day and Leinster on New Year’s Day were called off due to the positive cases in the Ulster camp.

More will be known today after the latest round of PCR testing which will give McFarland a better indication of who is and isn’t available but he was a happy man going back to work on a Bank Holiday Monday after an idle festive season.

“We are in a better position than we were last week,” McFarland revealed.

“We’ve got rounds of testing so you can never be completely confident but I’d be a lot more confident this week than I was last week.

“We are in a pretty good place as of today.

“In terms of morale, it gets frustrating but it is what it is.

“We started preparations for the Leinster game and that was called off relatively early.

“The Connacht game was called off later. I knew there was a possibility that might happen, but the players didn’t know it was a possibility until late on.

“But we arrived this morning, we’ve got a good chunk of the squad here and we’ve started looking at the Munster game.

“It’s a great place to be when you’re back in work and prepping to play a massive game.”

Ulster were looking forward to going into a festive inter-pro season off the back of two superb wins in the European Champions Cup against Clermont and Northampton.

They play those same two teams in Europe again after this weekend and badly need a game this weekend.

McFarland admitted those two postponements, at a time when his team was in good form, were “really frustrating”.

“Having two good wins in Europe and then coming into the inter-pros was really exciting, two home games with the fans here… we were really looking forward to that.

“So yes it’s frustrating but it’s a funny old world. You can take it in your stride and get on with it.

“The bottom line is if people are getting sick, we have to make sure we are doing everything to make sure they are healthy.

“These things happen and we’ll move on.

“We are just going to proceed as if the game is going ahead, that’s what we’ll do. It’s safe to say we are in a better position than we were last week.

“We are extremely lucky with the support staff we have here, we have regular testing. There’s a huge amount of information available to people.”

Physically, it could be a tough ask to take on a Munster side which did have a game at the weekend, losing a tetchy tussle to Connacht 10-8 at the Sportsground.

However McFarland is having none of it.

“The players were talking about that today, and it can’t be an excuse for us.

“A lot of teams have been in similar positions who have taken a week or two off, so there have been hiatus for lots of players and lots of teams but as long as we get the requisite amount of work in, I’d be comfortable we will be ready.

“You predict as much as you can but when things happen you’ve got to be able to adapt and not be crushed by them,” he added.