Top 14: West loses direction as missed penalties cost La Rochelle in thriller

Out-half Ihaia West missed two last-gasp penalties - including a very kickable one after the hooter - as Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle lost a thriller at Castres by a single point, 31-30.

Last week, after watching his side beat Lyon at home, O’Gara called on La Rochelle to play with more attacking intent and freedom on the road - and when they were 24-3 up after 24 minutes with a try-scoring bonus in the bag, it seemed his players had heeded his wishes.

But the hosts ran in two tries of their own to pull the score back to 24-17 at half-time, and although West extended the visitors’ lead to 30-24 around the 50-minute marker, the game was still not done. Vilimani Botitu scored another converted try for the hosts shortly after the hour to take the score to 31-30, and set up the tense finale.

West’s misses either side of the 80-minute mark - his first hit the post, the second drifted wide - maintained the hosts’ unbeaten Top 14 run at home that dates back to December 2020.

La Rochelle's Gregory Alldritt admitted: "We thought we were going to get a try-scoring bonus. It's a big disappointment. But we were too imprecise and didn't want the win as much as they did."

Toulouse lacked ‘humility and composure’ at crucial stages of their 16-13 loss at Clermont on Saturday evening, according to head coach Ugo Mola - but even he will have wondered on the bus back home how the reigning champions managed to lose a game they had every chance to win.

In a match that kicked off at a roiling simmer - both sides scored in the opening 12 minutes - but somehow failed to boil over, it took the calm head of Camille Lopez, on as a second-half replacement for JJ Hanrahan, to settle matters. He levelled the scores with a cool 67th-minute drop goal and kicked the 72nd-minute penalty to extend Toulouse’s 20-year losing streak at Marcel Michelin one more season.

"Playing a great Toulouse side and beating them does us a lot of good," Lopez told broadcaster Canal+. "You have to give everything against a team like that or you'll concede 30 points.”

Three tries in the closing 10 minutes flattered a match between Pau and Brive that had been long on effort and short on effectiveness. But former France under-20s phenomenon Jordan Joseph has rediscovered his smile as well as his impact since joining Pau on loan with the hosts from Racing 92. He scored the first and made the last as they won 43-20.

Attack-shy Stade Francais eased away from the relegation black hole on Saturday with an important 27-17 win over fellow lower-table strugglers Perpignan at Stade Jean Bouin. Waisea Nayacalevu scored both of the Paris’ side’s tries and could have had a third.

Basement side Biarritz could not take full advantage of Perpignan’s pointless Paris awayday - victory at Bordeaux was always a long shot - but they left Chaban Delmas 24 hours later with a potentially vital losing bonus after a rousing late fightback.

Francis Saili’s converted 85th-minute try made the score 30-27 in favour of the Top 14 leaders - but head coach Christophe Urios was furious after watching his side concede three touchdowns, while scoring one of their own, after the clock had ticked past 70 minutes.

“We gave up,” Urios said afterwards. “It is a lost point. We haven't played for three weeks, we've been in solitary confinement, but all of this is just smoke. We lacked character.”