Andy Friend admires true grit as Connacht puff out their chests

New year may be the traditional spur for fresh starts and untainted optimism but it was the nature of this scrappy URC win against local rivals rather than the timing of it that has persuaded Andy Friend that it could act as a springboard.

It’s not that Connacht slipped the pill up the jumper. Any aesthetically pleasing rugby that was played on a night dogged by errors, 27 penalties, four yellow cards, a healthy dose of bickering and one flare-up in front of the Clan Stand, was sourced solely from local stocks.

Yet this was a success built not on Connacht’s trademark inventiveness with ball in hand so much as grit and bite. A side overcome by the power of Leinster and Leicester in recent weeks puffed out their chests and stood tall.

There was the five-minute stand on their own try line before the break when, trailing 8-3, they conceded more than half-a-dozen penalties, lost Oisin Dowling to the bin and still emerged without the concession of three points, let alone five or seven.

And there was the try they scored close to the hour when Bundee Aki motored in to the back of a lineout maul before dropping over the try line. Not the kind of five-pointer that has been all that often in these parts.

“We won in a different manner,” said Friend. “The most pleasing part of that was twofold: the ability to hold them out in those five minutes before half-time. That showed outstanding belief in each other and outstanding commitment to the green jersey and each other.

“That really galvinised the team at half-time and then, I know it’s Bundee who scores it, but it is a maul try that the forwards set up and then to manage the game from there and go on to win it. It’s just a different way of winning. That’s the pleasing thing about it.”

It may have been the adrenaline that comes with a hard-fought interpro win, but Friend went as far as to describe this victory as one that could be “season-defining” for his lads. It’s clearly one that will be referenced as required from here through to the summer.

“We’ll get the opportune moments to remind the players of how special they were out there in moments of that game to get that win but the players will know that themselves. They’ll know how hard they had to fight for each other and what that feeling was like with Bundee (leading) the changing-room at the end.

“Bundee has been in a lot of very good changing-rooms and you could see he was energised by that,” said the Connacht coach. “And you could see what it meant to him to get that win out there in a Connacht jersey. So we will reinforce that, but the players know as much themselves.”

Maybe the true beauty of this from a Connacht perspective was the fact that, as their boss admitted, they won without playing their best footy. Their lineout malfunctioned at times, again, while Munster posed problems at the breakdown and with their defensive sets.

More of the home team’s issues were self-inflicted. All eight of Munster’s points — Ben Healy’s opening penalty and Andrew Conway’s unconverted try — came courtesy of silly individual errors on the part of the home team.

Ultimately, though, the ledger was well in their favour. Possession and territory were both over the 70% mark in their favour and the irony is that the Conway try came on the break and out of the blue after Connacht’s best attacking stint up to that point.

Cian Prendergast buttressed his growing reputation with a man-of-the-match performance, the scrum stood up well enough, and the half-backs emerged with honours despite the loss before the break of Jack Carty to a fairly serious mouth laceration.

Conor Fitzgerald hasn’t played all that much this season thanks to Carty’s brilliance but it was his conversion, made from the touchline with a swirling wind at his back, that proved the difference on the night.

And Kieran Marmion supported both 10s superbly.

“Kieran has played brilliantly all season,” Friend agreed. “To me he was one of the standout players on the field. He was in everything. His speed at the breakdown was excellent, I thought his service was very good and he was sniping when he had to snipe, kicked when he needed to kick, and defensively he put his body on the line.

“His game control and his calmness when we needed it was really impressive. Jack Carty, up to the 40th minute when he had to come off, was brilliant. Fitzy hasn’t had a lot of minutes at 10 this year because Jack has been playing so well but he showed quite a mature head out there too. Really pleased with our halves.”

And the rest of it.