Andy Friend relishes winning ugly but Johann van Graan rues missed opportunity

Connacht coach Andy Friend is hoping that their ugly win over Munster in Galway on Saturday night can prove to be a launching pad for the remainder of the season.

The province has won admirers for its commitment to expansive, ambitious rugby but they came through 10-8 against their southern rivals on the back of a gritty effort and a game that was more about penalties and errors and brought with it a semblance of bad blood.

A good one to win, basically.

“I just said to the boys that a) I didn’t think we played our best footy, I thought we left some chances out there but b) some of that defence and heart and energy that they showed there tonight was some of the best I have seen,” said Friend.

“So that could be season-defining for us, to win playing ugly footy but tough footy. They are really pleased with themselves, as they are entitled to be, and I am really proud of them.”

Friend had spoken of his belief last week that his side could produce the sort of physical effort required to pull through in games, this having lost recent games to Leinster and Leicester, sides who boast a physicality for which his own is not noted.

How pleasing then to see their only try come courtesy of Bundee Aki, not via some midfield slalom but off the back of a lineout maul.

And added to that was a long defensive stand prior to the break when they conceded at least seven penalties and lost Oisin Dowling to a yellow card but did not concede on the scoreboard.

Style may count, and they were the one team looking to play some ball over the 80 minutes here, but this a night when substance was to the fore. Winning ugly won't worry their fans this weekend.

“We have 23 players and a staff that don’t really care. We know that we can get better and that is key. I thought that some of our attack in the first half was very good. We just didn’t finish things off.

“Our defence in the first half was outstanding. To hold them out… There were elements that were very good and then there were times when we forced it and didn’t need to and that invited them back into the game. We’re just pleased to pick up the win.”

His opposite number Johann van Graan pinpointed Munster’s inability to claim due reward during that late first-half siege.

“Yep, that was a big moment in the game, a big opportunity missed from our side,” said van Graan. “Five yards out and you back their leadership on the pitch to make the decision. They saw that we got some momentum and multiple penalties.

“We got a yellow card and I think they conceded three more penalties after that so they decided that the referee might give another yellow card, which didn’t happen, and they got the turnover. That’s an opportunity missed from our side.”

The Munster coach refused to be drawn further when asked if the hosts should have been hit with a penalty try, such was the plethora of infringements in what was a blur of bodies, but it was actually the one period in the entire game where Munster were in the ascendency.

Van Graan, having come off second best in a game that was just their third since October 23rd due to Covid issues, must now look ahead to a flurry of fixtures. Unless the pandemic interjects again, of course.

A slew of big names were not called on in the Sportsground while some of those on duty were playing rugby for the first time in over two months. Now, van Graan must balance the need to give more players badly needed air while securing wins against Ulster, Castres and Wasps.

“As I said after the Castres game, unfortunately the Leinster game didn’t happen, there are still a lot of guys that haven’t played a minute of rugby (in some time) so we are going to keep using our squad and pick up some minutes over the coming weeks.

“A lot of guys did not play tonight so there will definitely be changes for Ulster.”