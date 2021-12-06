Top 14 Drilldown: Patience of a Saint-Andre, hooker hat-trick and a slap in the face for La Rochelle

After a two-week return following the November internationals, Top 14 rugby is back on hiatus as the European competitions take centre stage in the run-in to Christmas.

The final weekend of French domestic top-flight competition had its fair share of drama, with Toulouse coming a cropper at Bordeaux in the battle for the Top 14 Christmas number one, La Rochelle losing a big lead at Stade Francais, while Racing 92’s acute woes were laid bare at Castres.

The results from the final weekend of the Top 14 season before the European break were as follows:

And the table heading into Christmas looks like this, with Racing dropping to eighth and gaps just beginning to open up at key places.

Dashed Expectations

The weekend’s big match between top two sides Bordeaux and Toulouse was always going to struggle to match expectations - even with several internationals returning to action, including Matthieu Jalibert, Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont.

But a full-house of nearly 33,000 at Stade Chaban-Delmas really didn’t care that the deciding battle for the Top 14’s Christmas number one - won 17-7 by Bordeaux - wasn’t an end-to-end thrill-a-minute tryfest of hyped expectations.

Lyon had shown how to beat Toulouse on October 17, when they won 25-19 at Stade Gerland. The policy: boss the breakdown. Control possession. Pile on the pressure. Suffocate any attack at source. It’s simple in four-step principle, and easy to write down. Against Toulouse, pulling it off is something else.

But Bordeaux repeated Lyon’s trick on Saturday, avenging all of last season’s four defeats in one swoop - and added a Betsen twist. Louis Picamoles’ job was to man mark Antoine Dupont, to put the scrum-half off his game. And, months from retirement, the old backrow rolled back the years to give the young master a torrid evening.

Sofiane Guitoune afterwards described the performance as ‘Toulouse’s worst for three years’.

“We were not good,” he said. “Bordeaux caught us out in many areas. We were under pressure on the ground, we had trouble at the breakdown. We came back with a try just after the break, but after that, there was nothing. From one to 23, we had no answers."

The only downside for the hosts was an injury to Matthieu Jalibert that meant his match ended after the first half. He suffered a dead leg that may mean he’ll struggle to make the start of the Top 14 side’s European campaign.

Illogically logical

The two league points Toulon picked in Saturday’s 16-16 draw at Pau - their second tied match of the season - was one more than they had managed in their previous five away matches this season combined.

But the need for good news out of Berg these days, despite a turnaround in team spirit under new manager Frank Azema, is such that Toulon felt the need to counter news of Anthony Belleau’s departure for Clermont by announcing on Sunday afternoon La Rochelle fly-half Ihaia West had signed a three-year deal.

Saturday’s result was ‘logical’, according to Azema. “It was not at the end of the game that we could have won, it was in the first period. We were not constant in our commitment and there were one or two clear opportunities from which we could score and control the game.”

It’s an accurate if not entirely honest assessment. The hard truth is the visitors’ late indiscipline cost them two points. They lost both Leone Nakarawa and Emerick Setiano to avoidable yellow cards in the final eight minutes to end the match with 13 players.

Determined Pau were not going to let this late numerical advantage slip. Backrow Beka Gorgadze blasted over from short range following a series of scrums a minute from time, and Antoine Hastoy converted to level the scores.

Pau’s head coach Sebastien Piqueronies welcomed his side’s fight. “This draw is the strength of character of this group ... we don’t give up, despite the odds, against certain decisions that cost us dearly.”

“It was a game of fighters, but the players were able to find the thread of strategy and intelligence to get two points.”

Pre-Europe confidence crisis

The Top 14 kicks off again after the European break on St Stephen’s Day. Sides have been in worse positions than eighth-placed Racing at Christmas and fought their way back into contention - Racing’s hosts on Saturday, Castres, did it last season. But there’s no hiding what it’s probably politic to call a crisis of confidence in Laurent Travers’ side.

Despite having a back line so potent their attacking threats have attacking threats, Racing 92 have not won a Top 14 game since October. Last week, they were evaporated at home by Bordeaux, losing 37-14 after being 14-6 up at halftime. Their last two matches have garnered no league points for Racing and 10 for their opponents.

No visiting side has won at Castres’ Stade Pierre Fabre since Brive last Christmas, 14 matches ago. But it wasn’t just the scale of Saturday’s loss, as much as the manner of it that should trouble Racing, who headed south hoping for a point at least. Rumours are swirling of an additional coach being brought in under the untouchable Laurent Travers.

Racing had several crystal-cut and gilt-edged chances to score - and missed every one, despite having Juan Imhoff, Virimi Vakatawa, Henry Chavancy, Maxime Machenaud and Louis Dupichot on the pitch, with Kurtley Beale and Olivier Klemenczak in reserve.

Here’s the truth of it - the vaunted Racing attack has scored a total of three points in three halves of rugby. But their non-firing attack isn’t the worst of their problems. They have a dysfunctional tight five in a moribund pack - and not even Racing’s Galactic Armada can win going backwards and losing breakdowns, as they did against Bordeaux; as they did again at Castres.

This is why Springbok Trevor Nyakane is due to arrive this month, and why the club have raided Brive for Vitione Kamikamika and Nemiani Narisia from next season. They, like the slate-wiping European fortnight, can't arrive soon enough.

Good news, bad news

Good news for Challenge Cup sides Gloucester and Dragons - Top 14 opponents Lyon will be without Josua Tuisova for the opening European fortnight after the powerhouse try machine was red carded for an elbow in the face of a Brive player on Saturday.

Bad news for Challenge Cup sides Gloucester and Dragons - Lyon’s notoriously hard-to-please coach Pierre Mignoni was delighted with his side’s consistency across the full 80 minutes of their 41-0 win at Stade Gerland.

“What I remember above all is the consistency for 80 minutes,” Mignoni told reporters immediately after the five-try victory “We set at halftime not to concede a try and we knew how to do it. We are working on that.

“Consistency is what we need the most because if we don't have that, we won't gain anything. We did not have a bad game against Toulon (a 19-13 loss) but we had missed it and we were not killer enough.

“We had a difficult first twenty minutes because [Brive are a good side] but we knew how to stay in our game plan, we stayed connected.

“The black point is the red card for Josua (Tuisova). He was due to be subbed a minute later ... He is angry and disappointed but it's up to him to face up to it because he didn’t have to do what he did. I'm not going to pity him - it’s too bad for him.”

Told you Mignoni’s hard to please.

Patience of a Saint-Andre

Third-placed Montpellier picked up a first bonus-point win of the season as they ran in three tries to beat 13th-placed Perpignan 30-6 at the GGL Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was a slightly clumsy performance in victory - a number of clear overlaps were missed, and there were more handling and timing errors than manager Philippe Saint-Andre would have liked - but he was satisfied enough with the result.

Paolo Garbisi put in another performance that demonstrated Montpellier won’t miss Handre Pollard - who was on the replacements bench - when he leaves at the end of the season, while the pack overpowered the visitors from first whistle to last.

“It’s our first bonus-point win of the season; we are in the top-of-the-table race,” Saint-Andre said afterwards. “The Catalans gave us a lot of trouble in the first half, [but] we knew we had to be patient. We took the points on offer, knowing that we were 13th at the same time last year.

“We had a lot of absentees this week but we won .... I would have liked more fireworks in the last 15 minutes but the Catalans hung in there."

Next week Exeter away, the week after Leinster at home. Last year’s Challenge Cup winners have a tough European fortnight ahead - but right now Saint-Andre and Montpellier are in a happy place. No matter what happens over the next two weeks, and the French side will be no pushovers, they’ll still be in a happy place when they head to Biarritz on December 27.

Hooker hat-trick

A week after a last-minute loss at the home of one promoted side, Jono Gibbes’ Clermont made no mistake against Biarritz, the other Top 14 returnee this season, back on their home turf of Marcel Michelin.

Hooker Yohan Beheregaray - who had five senior career tries to his name heading into the match - scored a 34-minute hat-trick, while Peni Ravai, Damian Penaud and JJ Hanrahan all touched down as the hosts won 39-11 in limited edition shirts for France’s annual Telethon fundraiser. The 300 special maillots sold out in a matter of hours.

“When we are dominant like this up front, rugby becomes simpler,” Clermont’s assistant coach Xavier Sadourny told reporters after a game played in difficult conditions. “It is in the long term that we will see if we are able to make progress with our consistency.

“Since the start of the season, this has been our failing during a match and in a sequence of matches. To be strong in this Top 14, you have to be consistent.”

Decline and fall

La Rochelle were 20-6 ahead, with a try-scoring bonus in the bag, after half-an-hour against Stade Francais at Stade Jean-Bouin on Sunday night. They were in front on every possible metric, and approximately no one was predicting anything other than a massacre on the pitch, followed by blood on the Stade dressing room floor afterwards.

When the sides went in at halftime, the score was 20-20, courtesy of an eight-minute double from the hosts’ centre Waisea. La Rochelle’s try bonus had gone.

Segonds missed the conversion but - unlike returning opposite number Jules Plisson, on the pitch for the first time since his horror show at Brive and who missed several shots at goal, he had slotted his previous two, and added two penalties for good measure.

No wonder head coach Ronan O’Gara was disappointed. "It's easy to see when we lost momentum. Our second half was weak, we didn't score for 50 minutes … A match is 80 minutes…”

But he wasn’t downhearted. “It's frustrating but we're going to turn to the European Cup now. [The end of the first half] was a slap in the face for the players, after all that good work for 30 minutes. It's a disappointment, but it's not fatal. The goal is to get stronger.”

Sighs of relief, meanwhile, at Stade Francais, who stopped a losing streak at three matches, and edged away from the foot of the table.