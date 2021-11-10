Liam Tuohy leads Pres to victory over Castletroy College

Munster Schools Senior Cup Group B: Presentation Brothers Cork 17 Castletroy College 11

Presentation Brothers Cork climbed to second place in Group B of the Munster Schools Senior Cup as they battled to defeat a competitive Castletroy College side 17-11 at Wilton on Wednesday afternoon.

An impressive display from their number nine Liam Tuohy, who claimed 11 points of their total scored on the day, was enough to see the Cork school make it two wins out of three games while their opponents from Limerick dropped to fourth as they remain on a single win after four matches.

The home side started brightly and they opened the scoring inside just seven minutes with Tuohy benefitting from some patient build-up and a clever hand-off before racing clear to touch the ball down behind the line. Shortly after receiving the plaudits from his teammates, he duly kicked over an easy conversion to give his side the perfect start, 7-0.

Castletroy, to their credit, responded well to that early setback as they began to apply some pressure of their own at the other end.

Their no.10 Gavin Rowsome got them on the scoreboard when he fired his penalty between the posts in the 11th minute but he would miss with his next kick before moving his side to within one of Pres by responding in style moments later, 7-6.

Castletroy would soon find themselves on the back foot and they remained strong defensively to prevent their rivals from notching their second try before half-time, although they would concede a penalty which Tuohy slotted over to make it 10-6 at the interval.

The second period was a much scrappier affair but Castletroy weren’t too concerned about that when they edged in front in the 45th minute thanks to Lee White, who eventually made his way across the line although Rowsome failed to add the extras.

But Pres dug deep and an excellent sidestep from Donal McCarthy allowed him to touch down for a try close to the goal while Tuohy’s conversion followed to give them a six-point lead which they hung onto until the end.

Elsewhere, Bandon Grammar School continue to top Group B after a 7-0 victory over Glenstal Abbey maintained their perfect record from three matches, while the Murroe school remain without a win.

Scorers for Presentation Brothers Cork: Tries: Liam Tuohy, Donal McCarthy. Conversions: Liam Tuohy (2). Penalty: Liam Tuohy.

Scorers for Castletroy College: Try: Lee White. Penalties: Gavin Rowsome (2).

PRESENTATION BROTHERS CORK: Ben O’Connor, Zach Dinan, Scott Sexton, Rory O’Shaughnessy, Aodhan Cooke, Gene O’Leary Kareem, Liam Tuohy, Finn Cowhig, Danny Sheehan, Salvador Patricio, Louis Herdman, Aidan Keane, James Harrison Lynch, Ivor Dennehy, Jacob Sheahan.

Replacements: Daniel Philpott, Michael O’Sullivan, Thomas McCarthy, Fionn Roussel, Marc Byrne, Harry Coughlan, James Wixted, Sean Condon, Tom Coughlan.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Stephen Kiely, Lee Morgan, Noel Clancy, Luke Hueston, Aidan Ryan, Gavin Rowsome, John Donohoe, Alex McMahon, James Myers, Max Hoare, Harvey Hogan, Evan O’Connell, Sam Lynch, Declan Aylward, Oisin Toland.

Replacements: Matthew Amiadamen, Andrew Clinton, Liam Waher, Paul Franklin, Lee White, Oisin Williams, Evan Lacey, Gavin Cole, Rory Collins, David Carr.

Referee: Barrie O’Connell.