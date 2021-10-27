Jockey Matt Griffiths in stable condition after car crash

Matt Griffiths. Picture: Healy Racing.

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 13:51
Press Association

Jockey Matt Griffiths remains in a stable condition in hospital following a car crash three weeks ago.

Griffiths, a Grade One-winning jockey last season on Dashel Drasher, was left with a serious head injury after the car he was driving collided with a tree near Exford on Exmoor on October 3. The passenger in the car, a 27-year-old male, was killed in the accident.

Matt Griffiths on Dashel Drasher during the bet365 Handicap Chase win at Ascot. Picture: Healy Racing.
Griffiths has was initially treated in Southmead Hospital but has subsequently been transferred to Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton.

In a statement released by the Injured Jockeys Fund, Griffiths’ mother, Christine, said: “Matt remains in a stable condition.

“We think he is now able to recognise close family members, but doctors are not yet sure of Matt’s long-term prognosis due to a brain injury.

“We have received so many messages of support and really are extremely grateful to everyone who has contacted us.”

Griffiths is not yet able to receive visitors.

