League or Union? Why a teen is caught in a tug-of-war between Australian powerbrokers

It is a whirlwind contract saga that involves a mysterious art dealer, Russell Crowe’s helicopter, and a teenage talent.

There was a reported $3m (€1.8m) on one hand and an extraordinary exemption to eligibility rules on the other.

This is a tug-o-war between Rugby League and Union that says more about the condition of both sports than it does about Australian teen Joseph Suaalii.

NRL’s Sydney Roosters are favourites to sign Suaalii after he turned 17 earlier this year. They are not the only side interested, with stiff competition coming from numerous Rugby League outfits including their city rivals. Rabbitohs owner, Hollywood star Russell Crowe, is reported to have flown the teen and his family to his farm during a determined pitch.

Last August, the Rugby Union governing body denied they had offered a multi-million three-year contract but confirmed they were interested. In response, Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’Landys declared that they were willing to bend the age requirements in a bid to sway Suaalii to their code.

Under NRL rules players cannot debut before their 18th birthday but Suaalii will be exempt from that.

“That is what the commission is there for; to look at the benefit of the game, the promotion of the game and the outcomes of the game,” explained V’Landys.

The reference to promotion is crucial if also slightly chilling. A sport that is seemingly reliant on the presence of an incredibly athletic youngster would suggest a precarious structure beneath. That is what is at the heart of this battle in Australia.

Union is a sport without a long-term television deal and amidst huge uncertainty about its future competition structure. New Zealand has made it clear there is room for only two or three of Australia’s five Super Rugby franchises in any new trans-Tasman tournament.

Protracted negotiations saw more than 80% shaved from its player wage bill recently. One can only imagine how senior Wallabies felt when they heard the reported figures on offer for Suaalii.

As for the NRL, its finances are not much better. In 2014, the Australian Rugby League Commission did set up a “sustainability fund”. Three years later, the fund was liquidated. That has had devastating consequences. Now they are fighting to avoid financial crisis.

Suaalii is one of eight children and has no manager. His advisor during negotiations was art dealer Steve Nasteski, who was also involved in attempts to lure Semi Radradra to League last year.

The South Sydney junior could earn $2m over four years in the NRL. That is the price for a future star. But what of the cost?

The age limit was part of meaningful reform designed to put welfare of young people first. Regardless of his decision, he will face a mix of hype and expectation that seasoned pros rarely suffer. It is much to ask young shoulders to bear.

Why the desperation for his signature? On the field, the need for a generational sensation is obvious, as reinforced by last week’s 43-5 hammering at the hands of New Zealand.

Then there is the added appeal of attention. A look at the viewership figures for Australia’s main sports tell a tale: The 2020 AFL Grand Final attracted a national average TV audience of 3.812 million. The NRL Final figure was 2.967 million. As for Rugby Union, the Super Rugby AU final attracted a measly 89,000.

That figure is significantly affected by the fact NRL and AFL are boosted by free-to-air partners. But the reality remains that this is the status quo: rugby union remains locked in its status as a minority sport and needs to grow.

“Someone like Sonny Bill Williams, those big names really help. It is the same thing as Sam Burgress. They attract eyeballs,” explains Irish Rugby League player Ronan Michael of the game’s attraction in Australia.

The Dubliner grew up playing Rugby Union with Balbriggan. When he was 17, he was denied a transfer to Clontarf and had to sit a year out.

“I just got in touch with Rugby League Ireland looking to play and keep fit. I remember the first day I rocked up asking what club am I playing for? They said ‘club? you’re playing for Ireland U17s here.’ I had an alright game against Wales and got a trial at Huddersfield. It all snowballed from there.”

He is now busy preparing for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup. After signing with Huddersfield, the club’s partnership arrangement saw him move to Canberra Raiders last January. There he discovered the meaning of obsession.

“Everywhere I went it was just footy, footy, footy. That’s what they call Rugby League. I knew it was big over there, but I didn’t realise it was their Premier League. Everyone knows it, everyone follows it. With Australia’s Union team being strong, people in Ireland would think Union is big over there but it hardly registers. League is eating it up.”

In Australia, the takeaway will be NRL securing a special talent and Rugby Union bemoaning the loss of one. But the fact that both sports were so willing to shell out for a teenager is telling in itself.