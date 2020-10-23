Farrell and company get second chance at first steps

Stipple: Three things to watch out for today

1. A new ownership and identity

Andy Farrell is a very passionate man and always has been. As the youngest ever player to captain the Great Britain rugby league side at just 21 years and four months old, his energy, total commitment and ability to bring people with him has always been a characteristic of what he has to offer.

The sound bites from the Irish camp since he took over has made it very clear that - in terms of the way those camps are run and the balance achieved between hard work and relaxation - things are very different from the Joe Schmidt era.

The big question now is whether or not that will carry over to Ireland’s performances on the field and can this new team reach anywhere near the consistency and success levels which were achieved for so long under Schmidt’s watch.

In the opening championship win over Scotland and Wales in February it was difficult to decipher any major departure from the way Ireland played under Schmidt apart, perhaps, from an admittance from the players that they were being encouraged to play with less structure and instead to adapt to the opportunities that were opening up in front of them.

With so much time to muse over since Ireland last played back in March, Farrell and his management team must now have a clear vision as to where they want to bring this group of players. With six tests over the next seven weeks we should have clear evidence of that by December. As a starting point, Farrell has set a number of key targets for his players today. He is demanding the same ruthless energy in their defensive duties that was always evident when he was solely responsible for this key facet the game. He wants dynamism in our contact skills, something that has become even more crucial with the new refereeing interpretation around the breakdown while he has highlighted the necessity for an aggressive set piece platform leading to better opportunities to attack from.

2. A new back row and Stockdale at full back

Successful Irish teams of all ages have been characterised by the excellence of a balanced and dynamic back row. Today, Farrell unveils a new combination. The competition for the No 7 shirt is pretty intense with Will Connors finally making his international debut seven months after he looked set to make his mark against the same opposition. His chief strength is an ability to stop the opposition's big ball carriers with his chop tackle but he is also a very efficient operator at the breakdown in generating turnovers.

CJ Stander has been in outstanding form since the return after lockdown and he now assumes the senior role in the Irish back row. His leadership and work rate will be crucial as he guides and encourages his two new colleagues.

Caelan Dorris is more at home at No 8 but has slotted in so seamlessly for Leinster on the side of the scrum that he was an automatic choice for Farrell. A brilliant U20 international he has carried that impact straight into the top level.

Dorris was Leinster’s standout forward in the Champions Cup defeat to Saracens. He is now ready to make a real impact over the next seven weeks and good enough already to make the Lions tour next summer. It will be fascinating to observe how this new combination gel today.

The other standout selection is that of Jacob Stockdale at full back. Opinions are divided on Stockdale after he burst onto the scene, scoring a record seven Six Nations tries in Ireland’s 2018 Grand Slam campaign. A naturally gifted finisher, his defensive frailties have come under scrutiny after difficult days against New Zealand at the World Cup, England in Twickenham and most recently when playing for Ulster against Toulouse. That said, he has looked far more comfortable both in defence and attack in his original Ireland U20 position of full back where his attacking strength has been a feature. With Jordan Larmour ruled out, potentially until after the 2021 Six Nations campaign, Stockdale has been offered first chance to make the No 15 jersey his. His performance today offers a new beginning. Is he ready to grasp it?

3. After 25 consecutive championship defeats, what of Italy?

It won’t have gone unnoticed in the offices of Italian rugby that Georgia have been offered a window of opportunity in the new eight team Autumn Nations Cup tournament that kicks off next month. Given Italy haven’t won a Six Nations games since defeating Scotland in Murrayfield in February 2015, questions about their presence in the tournament persist.

In his time as head coach, Conor O'Shea made Italy a better attacking force and also had a major influence on the underage pathways which manifest itself in the production of a far more successful and competitive U20 side but that has yet to filter through to the national team. A product of that system is 20-year-old out half Pablo Garbisi who makes his international debut today despite only four outings for Benetton in the Guinness PRO14. Italy have struggled to find an authoritative figure to direct them from No 10 for years. Garbisi was a star performer in the U20 Six Nations and represents the future of Italian rugby. New head coach Franco Smith has picked a youthful side with an average of just 25.6 years. In doing so he has retained a formidable pack, capable of creating problems for Ireland not least in the back row where Sebastian Negri, Abraham Steyn and Jake Polledri form a powerful unit capable of challenging Ireland’s inexperienced trio. They will however miss the try scoring ability of the electric Matteo Minozzi who is otherwise engaged with Wasps in the Gallagher Premiership final. It will help that Benetton, who supply 11 players to today’s squad, have performed really well in all their recent PRO14 encounters against the Irish provinces and will relish facing such familiar faces. Having moved from a forward orientated, set piece game to a more free flowing attacking style, the forecast conditions of wind and rain today won’t be to their liking. That said, in the absence of Tadhg Furlong, you can be sure that they will set out to examine Ireland’s scrum in the early exchanges. It may take a while for Ireland to find their feet and hit the ground running but, in the context of traveling to Paris next weekend to play France, anything less than a bonus point win will be deemed a disappointing return.