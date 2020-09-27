Late Raffaele Cretaro strike denies Cork City crucial win

League of Ireland: Finn Harps 1 Cork City 1

Veteran Raffaele Cretaro denied Cork City what would have been a crucial victory in the basement battle in Ballybofey as he cracked home a 75th-minute equaliser to give Finn Harps a share of the spoils.

The 38-year-old, who came on as a substitute in the second half, scored with a low drive to give the Donegal side a draw that enables them to stay one point above City.

Cork broke the deadlock in the 57 minute.

Leo Donnellan lost possession for Harps inside the City half and the visitors quickly moved the ball forward with Daire O’Connor supplying the pass for Dylan McGlade whose accurate, low shot just squeezed past the diving McGinley and into the bottom of the net.

Both sides had several good chances in an entertaining affair.

Finn Harps: McGinley 8; McEleney 7, Sadiki 7, Folan 7 ; O’Sullivan 6, B. McNamee 7, Donnellan 6, Coyle 6 (Connoly 6, 61mins), Todd 7 (Serrant-Green 6, 78 mins); Kogler 5 (Cretaro 7, h-t), Russell 7 (Foley 6, 61 mins)

Cork City: McNulty 7; Holland 7 (Simpson 6, 78 mins), Olowu 7 , Bennett 7 , K. OConnor 7; D. O’Connor 8 (O’Brien 6, 78 mins), Coleman 7, Morrissey 7, McGlade 8; Elliot 7 (Fenwich 6, 73 mins), Dalling 7.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal) 7.