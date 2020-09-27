Late Raffaele Cretaro strike denies Cork City crucial win

The 38-year-old, who came on as a substitute in the second half, scored with a low drive
Late Raffaele Cretaro strike denies Cork City crucial win

Kit Elliott of Cork City in action against Ryan Connolly of Finn Harps during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 19:10 PM
Chris Ashmore

League of Ireland: Finn Harps 1 Cork City 1  

Veteran Raffaele Cretaro denied Cork City what would have been a crucial victory in the basement battle in Ballybofey as he cracked home a 75th-minute equaliser to give Finn Harps a share of the spoils.

The 38-year-old, who came on as a substitute in the second half, scored with a low drive to give the Donegal side a draw that enables them to stay one point above City.

Cork broke the deadlock in the 57 minute.

Leo Donnellan lost possession for Harps inside the City half and the visitors quickly moved the ball forward with Daire O’Connor supplying the pass for Dylan McGlade whose accurate, low shot just squeezed past the diving McGinley and into the bottom of the net.

Both sides had several good chances in an entertaining affair.

Finn Harps: McGinley 8; McEleney 7, Sadiki 7, Folan 7 ; O’Sullivan 6, B. McNamee 7, Donnellan 6, Coyle 6 (Connoly 6, 61mins), Todd 7 (Serrant-Green 6, 78 mins); Kogler 5 (Cretaro 7, h-t), Russell 7 (Foley 6, 61 mins)

Cork City: McNulty 7; Holland 7 (Simpson 6, 78 mins), Olowu 7 , Bennett 7 , K. OConnor 7; D. O’Connor 8 (O’Brien 6, 78 mins), Coleman 7, Morrissey 7, McGlade 8; Elliot 7 (Fenwich 6, 73 mins), Dalling 7.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal) 7.

More in this section

Cormac Daly is lifted in a line out 26/9/2020 Cashel the rock which Shannon perish on
Rory Scannell scores a try despite Peter Sullivan 26/9/2020 Munster run in six tries in entertaining workout with Connacht
Exeter Rugby v Toulouse - European Challenge Cup - Semi Final - Sandy Park Exeter stun Toulouse to make first European final and stay on double course

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up