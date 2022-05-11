Agustin Creevy gets one-week ban for pulling Eben Etzebeth's hair 

London Irish hooker Agustin Creevy has received a one-week ban after he was cited for pulling an opposition player's hair.
Citing commissioner Eugene Ryan lodged a complaint against Creevy after he pulled Toulon lock Eben Etzebeth's hair during a European Challenge Cup quarter-final tie last weekend.
Former Argentina captain Creevy accepted the charge during an independent disciplinary hearing, and he will be unavailable for next week's Premiership Rugby Cup final between Irish and Worcester.
Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said: "The (independent disciplinary) committee upheld the citing complaint, finding that Creevy had intentionally pulled Etzebeth's hair in a manner that warranted a red card.
"It then determined that the offence was at the low-end of World Rugby's sanctions, and two weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.
"On the basis that the player accepted that he had committed an act of foul play and had a good disciplinary record, it was decided to grant the full 50 per cent mitigation and the committee therefore reduced the sanction by one week."