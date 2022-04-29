A world to play for in both hemispheres as URC nears climax

Two rounds to go and everything still to play for for 11 of the 16 teams that make up the United Rugby Championship. It’s no wonder that competition organisers are calling it one of the most dramatic regular season finishes in league history.

So tight is the scramble for the top eight and top four places on the URC table that the play-off draw will not take shape until after the final round on the weekend of May 20-21. But plenty can be decided this weekend with the penultimate Round 17 of games kicking off this evening in Cork and Pretoria.

With a nine-point lead atop the table, Leinster can secure top seeding for the play-offs if they beat the second-placed Stormers in Cape Town tomorrow. A draw or two losing bonus points would also be enough, while even a single BP in defeat would see Leo Cullen’s men home with a game to spare if the Stormers fail to add to a try BP in victory.

The race for the top four remains too tight to call with only four points separating the Stormers in second and the Bulls in eighth. All seven of the chasing pack can be caught by ninth-placed Scarlets while the Ospreys, with three games still to play, are the other side outside the top eight with a chance of claiming a play-off place.

Munster, though, are one of five teams along with the Stormers, Sharks, Ulster and Glasgow for whom victory this weekend will guarantee a top-eight finish while a bonus-point win for Edinburgh at home to Ulster tomorrow would see them into the play-offs and leave Dan McFarland’s side on tenterhooks until the final round.

Leinster can claim the Irish Shield this weekend with a single point to take them beyond Munster and Ulster’s reach while the Scottish/Italian Shield could be claimed by Glasgow with a bonus-point win over the Bulls, as long as Edinburgh, just a point behind, fail to pick up a single point against Ulster.

It’s a tight race south of the Equator with four points separating the top three of the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls but if the Stormers can open a margin greater than five points they will be the first South African side to make a historic debut in Europe’s premier club competition.

Meanwhile, a miserable season for the Welsh regions means there is a possibility that none of the regions make the play-offs. Yet there is still a Champions Cup berth available via the Welsh Shield and victory for the Scarlets in their West Wales derby clash at Ospreys would see the Llanelli side into Europe next season.