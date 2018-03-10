Home»Sport»Soccer

LARRY RYAN: Rugby the people’s choice but what is the women's game?

Saturday, March 10, 2018

Rugby the people’s choice but what is the women’s game?

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Come back sport, all is forgiven


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Jack O'Sullivan shines as Ireland Under-20s beat Scottish counterparts

Waterford move level with Cork City after champions suffer Dundalk defeat

Sean O'Brien suffers injury blow as Leinster draw at Scarlets

John Delaney insists FAI will cope without Denis O'Brien backing

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 07, 2018

    • 15
    • 19
    • 22
    • 35
    • 36
    • 45
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »