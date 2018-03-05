Roy Sheehan picks up €25,000 for night's work

Roy Sheahan claimed the inaugural Last Man Standing middleweight title and a €25,000 purse after a hat-trick of wins at Dublin’s National Stadium on Saturday.

The former Irish and EU Elite amateur gold medalist beat Vladimir Belujsky, Mullingar’s JJ McDonagh and exciting Bolton prospect Jack Cullen on the night.

The new champion, who had Stephen O’Rourke, David Kavanagh, Tony Browne and Ryan O’Rourke working his corner, wouldn’t say no to a shot at Conor McGregor following his stunning victory.

“Everything worked to plan and I did what Steve told me. I caught him (Cullen) with a big shot. That’s it, 25 grand in the bank,” said Kildare-native Sheahan, who claimed victory in the first round of the final of the one-night elimination tournament.

“What’s next I don’t know. If Conor McGregor wants it, no problem,” added the No. 3 seed, but bookies favourite to win.

Irish Athletic Boxing Association president Dominic O’Rourke, who helped steer Sheahan to all his major amateur honours, was impressed with the performances against opponents who had 29 professional wins between them.

“We’re delighted for Roy. He worked very hard for this and once again he showed his class,” said O’Rourke. “He took him out and he (Cullen) was good. Winning three fights in one night is very demanding, but Roy is a very talented boxer and his fitness is excellent.”

No 1 seed JJ McDonagh, who was beaten by Sheahan in the last-four, picked up the €5,000 bonus for the quickest knockout after stopping Ger Healy in the first round.

Sheahan took six weeks off work on a building site to train for the Last Man Standing and he is now the provisional mandatory challenger to Irish middleweight champion Luke Keeler.

However, the Kildare orthodox, who won on his pro debut last month in England, must hold a boxing licence for at least six months before he can challenge for the title.

Elsewhere at the Stadium on Saturday, Craig O’Brien secured the vacant Irish super-welter title after a dominant points win over Jay Byrne.