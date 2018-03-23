Home»Sport»Soccer

Ronan O’Toole set to make debut for Cork

Friday, March 23, 2018
Denis Hurley

Debutant Ronan O’Toole is one of three changes on the Cork football side for Sunday’s final Allianz FL Division 2 clash with Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park (3pm).

Éire Óg clubman O’Toole, a member of the Cork U21 side which reached the All-Ireland final in 2016, is selected at left half-forward with Peter Kelleher moving from there to full-forward as Michael Hurley misses out.

Ryan Price takes over from Mark White in goal, with the other change seeing Seán Wilson come in at centre-back as an indirect replacement for Cian Dorgan, who played at right half-forward last week. Matthew Taylor, who was in the half-back line last week, now lines out at number 10.

Attacker Cathal Vaughan, who impressed in the McGrath Cup before succumbing to injury, has been named among the substitutes for Ronan McCarthy’s side.

While wins over Down, Louth, and Meath leave Cork on six points from as many games, there is still a chance that a defeat against the promotion-chasing Connacht side could see them relegated. This would materialise if Meath avoid defeat against Down on Sunday and then overcome Louth in their rearranged game, while Clare would need to beat relegated Louth and Down triumph against Tipperary in their outstanding fixture.

CORK (SF v Roscommon):

R Price (O’Donovan Rossa); S Ryan (St Finbarr’s), J O’Sullivan (Bishopstown), K Flahive (Douglas); K Crowley (Millstreet), S Wilson (Douglas), T Clancy (Fermoy); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); M Taylor (Mallow), M Collins (Castlehaven), R O’Toole (Éire Óg); C O’Neill (Ballyclough), P Kelleher (Kimichael), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers). Subs: A Casey (Kiskeam), M McSweeney (Newcestown), C Dorman (Bishopstown), C Kiely (Ballincollig), D Quinn (St Finbarr’s), P Clancy (Fermoy), D O’Callaghan (Clyda Rovers), C Vaughan (Iveleary), C Dorgan (Ballincollig), M Hurley (Castlehaven), S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond)

ROSCOMMON:

Lavin; Murray, Domican, Lennon, Daly, Harney, StacK; O Rourke, Compton; Murtagh, Kilroy, Devaney (Capt.); Smith, Lennon, Murtagh.


