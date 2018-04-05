Home»Sport»Soccer

TOMMY MARTIN: Ronaldo the elite king of a two-tier football society

Thursday, April 05, 2018

In many ways it was the perfect Champions League moment, writes Tommy Martin.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SoccerChampions LeagueCristiano Ronaldo
Comment on this story here

Related Articles

Galway to get clear run at Mayo as club action delayed

City swept away by relentless Red waves

Liverpool inspired by Klopp effect

Librarians ban yarn about knitting


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Dundee battle to earn draw against Celtic

Liverpool blow Man City away with three first-half goals

Luis Suarez ends Champions League drought as Barcelona put four past Roma

Three things we learned from Liverpool's win over Man City

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 04, 2018

    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 20
    • 23
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »