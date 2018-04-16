Rock ace in pack for in-form Ballymun

Last year’s beaten finalists, Ballymun Kickhams, got their Dublin SFC campaign up and running on a positive note as they defeated St Brigid’s by 2-13 to 1-10 in their Group 4 clash at Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon.

Dean Rock was in exceptional form for the winners, accruing a personal tally of 1-10 over the hour, with his 21st-minute goal putting daylight between the teams.

Rock dominated the first half as he landed four points from placed balls before rising highest to meet Ted Furman’s delivery to palm past Shane Supple in the St Brigid’s goal.

St Brigid’s struggled in attack during that opening period with their first score from play arriving as late as the 29th minute through Paddy Andrews.

The same player was fouled a minute later and Philly Ryan’s clinical penalty past Evan Comerford trimmed their deficit to 1-9 to 1-3 by half-time.

St Brigid’s enjoyed a greater degree of possession upon the restart but a sloppy turnover in the 42nd minute proved fatal as Rock gathered possession before releasing substitute Conor Kavanagh for a clinical finish past Supple.

Kickhams eased off from that point, allowing Lorcan McCarthy, Gavin Kane and Andrews to land handsome points from play but they never looked likely to launch a comeback, despite a more solid showing.

Later that afternoon, Kilmacud Crokes got the better of their southside rivals Ballyboden St Enda’s with a brace of Shane Horan goals proving pivotal in their 3-12 to 1-11 victory.

Crokes raced into an early three-point lead thanks to scores from Cian O’Connor, Dan O’Brien and Pat Burke with Ballyboden replying in kind through the lively James Madden, Colm Basquel and Darren O’Reilly.

However, Horan pounced for two goals inside as many minutes prior to the end of the first quarter, and an excellent point from Paul Mannion edged them 2-6 to 0-6 clear by half-time.

Madden’s individual goal within 30 seconds of the resumption offered fresh hope to St Enda’s but they rarely made an impression from that point with substitute Callum Pearson effectively settling the issue as he netted from O’Brien’s pass in the 54th minute.

Across the city in O’Toole Park, St Jude’s pulled away in the second half to defeat a limited Ballinteer St John’s by 0-20 to 0-8.

Kevin McManamon kicked six points in total for his side, whose lead was trimmed from 0-9 to 0-8 early in the second-half after a Fearghal Duffy point.

However, it proved to be one-way traffic from that juncture .

Last year’s semi-finalists pulled clear thanks to four points from play by Niall Coakley and three scores from wing-back Paul Cunningham.

The final action of the day was similarly one-sided as Castleknock trounced Clontarf by 2-19 to 0-9.

Ciaran Kilkenny transferred his Dublin form to club colours as he kicked eight points over the hour including five from open play as Castleknock began to turn the screw after the break.

The introduction of Seamus Carroll was pivotal in that regard as he pounced for both their goals while two points apiece from Michael Galvin and Kevin Kindlon helped to ensure an emphatic 16-point victory.