RFU denies culture of sexism and is ‘committed to diversity'

England’s Rugby Football Union has launched a staunch defence of its “progressive, modern” approach in the wake of allegations of a culture of sexism within the organisation.
The Daily Telegraph claimed a former female employee was inappropriately patted on two occasions by a senior staff member but felt too uncomfortable to make a report. The investigation also highlighted female staff claiming to feel uncomfortable at rugby dinners and council meetings and events.
In a statement, the RFU did not deny the allegations but insisted it wants to make the sport more inclusive.
The Telegraph also reported that the RFU’s human resources department produced a video shown to all staff and RFU council members, featuring a variety of complaints from employees about their treatment.
However, the RFU responded by insisting the organisation is working hard to boost female participation levels in all areas of their set-up.
The spokeswoman added: “Around 25% of our constituent body members are now female, we have four women on the RFU Board, and 30,000 female players — and we invest more money in the women’s game than any other union in the world.”
