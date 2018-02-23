Rebels are in a good place, says confident attacker Colm O’Neill

Cork attacker Colm O’Neill gets down to brass tacks immediately. The 2018 league started badly but now he and his teammates “are in a good place” as they await Cavan this weekend.

“It’s still early in the season. It started off with a disappointing result against Tipperary. The big difference was they took their chances and we didn’t and that was a bit frustrating. We regrouped for the Down game — it’s never easy going up North and picking up the two points, so we were very happy with that game. Against Louth, it was more of the same, all about winning two more points. I think we are in a good place now going into a top-of-the-table clash with Cavan. It’s going to be interesting. There’s a bit more focus on the game now because of our positions in the table.”

There isn’t a lot of backstory to Cork-Cavan, he adds: “I think the last game was in the 2010 qualifiers on a dirty night at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. I haven’t seen them playing this year, but, having been in Division One last year, Cavan must be reckoned with. They’ve had a lot of success at underage level in the last few years, so they’re travelling down here with no fear. I’m looking forward to the battle.”

For his part, O’Neill is also looking forward to playing in Páirc Uí Chaoimh again: “I’ve had only a brief spell out there, coming on as a substitute against Tipp, but it’s a mighty pitch, huge and spacious. The pitch was a bit soft that night because there had been a lot of rain in the build-up. It’s a magnificent stadium, the closest size-wise to Croke Park and hopefully we can do it justice with a performance on Sunday. The pitch looks actually bigger during league games when the crowd wouldn’t be as big as for championship matches. It’s a great pitch for forwards because there’s a lot of space, so the thing now is to try and exploit it.”

O’Neill picked up a hamstring niggle in the warm-up for the opening McGrath Cup game against Waterford which set him back, but he’s healthy now: “My body is sound at the moment.The main thing is to remain injury free and rediscover a bit of form.”

He may have Mark Collins alongside him as he does, the Castlehaven man fetching up as a corner-forward in the league this year.

“Mark would normally play in the half-forward line, so it’s a new experience for him to be closer to goals and it’s also new for me having him next to me,” says O’Neill.

“He’s adapted very well and it’s so far, so good. A lot of our inter-play is probably based on instinct at the moment, having linked up over the years. Mark is a great man to show for the ball and he’s very good on it as well.

“There are five or six fellows knocking at the door, looking to get a place in the starting 15, so it’s important once you’re in the team to hold onto the position. Ronan (McCarthy, manager) has made no secret that he’s going to pick the team on form, so if you can hold your place, it’s up others to take it from you. It all means you can’t be resting on your laurels.”

O’Neill and his comrades are keen to get back to Division 1: “We made no secret last year that we wanted to get back, but it didn’t work out. If anything that’s made us even more determined to try and achieve it this season. We’re second in the table after three games and a win on Sunday would leave us in a good position with three games left. It’s all about playing the best teams regularly, the likes of Dublin, Kerry, Tyrone because you really want to test yourself against the top players. Division 2, though, is a very competitive league.

“Some of the results have been strange, too. Teams are going to take points from one another and it’s unpredictable.”

Allianz FL Division Two: Cork v Cavan

Sunday: Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1pm

Referee: D Coldrick, Meath

Bet: Cork 8/15, Cavan 15/8, Draw 15/2