Rain ‘factored in’ for huge Páirc Uí Chaoimh double header

The recent bad weather has been “factored in” to Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s preparations for the national league double-header at the Cork stadium on Saturday.

Cork face Tipperary in football (5pm), followed by the Cork-Kilkenny hurling clash (7pm). Stadium manager Bob Ryan describes the double-header as “a huge night”. He says ground-staff are working daily to ensure that the sod is in perfect condition.

“That’s all factored in. There’s work being carried out daily on the pitch and we consider it a huge night, the two games.

“It’s the first time there’ll be a game under LED floodlights, which is the top quality in floodlighting. It has to be at that standard for high-definition television coverage, so it’s the same standard that you get in the [English] Premier League.”

Ryan added that supporters attending the game can avail of a shuttle bus system from the city.

“There’ll be a shuttle bus coming from Lapp’s Quay in the city down to the stadium,” said Ryan. “We’ll be giving out more information in the run-up to the game, in particular for those who haven’t been to the stadium and who may not be familiar with its new layout.

“We learned last summer, for instance, that some supporters from Waterford and Wexford, coming from the east, parked in Midleton and got the train in, or parked in Little Island. That might suit Kilkenny supporters, for instance.

“There’s a cordon around the stadium and people won’t be able to park within that. Outside that, it’s fine, they can park and walk a short distance to the ground.

“Q-Park are also offering spectators a special discounted rate when booking online for City Hall, Carroll’s Quay, and St Finbarr’s car parks. All event information will be carried on a revamped Páirc Uí Chaoimh website www.paircuichaoimh.ie.”

A large crowd is expected and tickets are available on tickets.ie or from participating SuperValu stores.

Ryan said more facilities are scheduled to open soon in the stadium: “In early spring, we will open a new café — Café at the Páirc — overlooking the impressive 4G pitch.”