Wexford tips: The Bosses Oscar can get back to winning ways

Hurricane Georgie can also strike for trainer Gordon Elliott
The Bosses Oscar showed signs that he might be returning to form when fourth in Killarney last week. Picture: Healy Racing 

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 07:15
John Ryan

Having hinted at a return to form in Killarney last week, The Bosses Oscar might land the Support The Irish Injured Jockeys Hurdle in Wexford on Wednesday.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, this Oscar gelding was developing into a useful staying hurdler before being switched to fences last autumn. But, after showing initial signs of promise, he then disappointed, let down by his jumping on a number of occasions.

It’s worrying that The Bosses Oscar has been pulled up in three of his last four starts, including the Paddy Power at Leopardstown and the Coral Cup in Cheltenham.

But there were encouraging signs in his most recent start, in a conditions hurdle in Killarney last week, where he held every chance up the straight before finishing fourth, beaten four and a half lengths, behind long odds-on favourite Shewearsitwell.

Winner of a bumper and two hurdles, the seven-year-old’s earlier form included a rock-solid second to Mrs Milner in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham last year and a second to Dandy Meg in the qualifier in Leopardstown three months earlier.

He was also conceding 1lb to subsequent dual Stayers' Hurdle winner Flooring Porter (rated 136) when chasing him home in a handicap hurdle in Navan in December 2020.

Rated 143, The Bosses Oscar is rated 12lb above chief danger, John McConnell’s Chinx Of Light, a wide-margin winner in Down Royal three weeks ago and set to wear a hood for the first time here.

Elliott also has a big chance with Hurricane Georgie, reverting to hurdling, off a potentially lenient mark, in the Boylesports Mares Handicap Hurdle.

Still a maiden over flights and rated 102, this mare has performed creditably over fences this season, registering her sole success in Downpatrick back in September.

In the intervening months, she has produced a number of creditable placed efforts, including close seconds to Embittered (at Punchestown back in October) and Dolcita (at the Fairyhouse Easter meeting).

Last time out, the five-year-old unseated her rider at the ninth in the mares handicap chase won by Lilith at the Punchestown festival, when racing off a mark of 134.

Hurricane Georgie’s current hurdle mark of 102, based on three placed efforts in five runs, gives her a massive chance. She’s a confident choice to beat Ross O’Sullivan’s Gotthenod, up 7lb for a recent Kilbeggan success.

And the Seamus Fahey-trained Beat Of The Sea, third to Junior Bee over course and distance recently, on her first run since December, might be capable of taking the first division of the Calor Gas Handicap Hurdle under 7lb claimer Ben Kennedy.

WEXFORD

Selections 

5.15 Ingenious Stroke 

5.45 Hurricane Georgie (Nap) 

6.15 Beat Of The Sea 

6.45 Presenting Lad 

7.15 The Bosses Oscar (NB) 

7.45 Top Basanta 

8.20 No Risk No Fun 

Next best 

5.15 Dorans Boy 

5.45 Gotthenod 

6.15 Boston Brahmin 

6.45 Final Endeavour 

7.15 Chinx Of Light 

7.45 Stolen Moment 

8.20 Demandrivingdouvan

