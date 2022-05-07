Weekend tips: Friends N Commerce can shine on better ground

Friends N Commerce can get off the mark over timber in the Mallow Maiden Hurdle, the fifth race on Saturday afternoon’s National Hunt card in Cork. Pat Kelly’s horse stepped up on previous form when fourth in a maiden hurdle at Thurles, and was a shade unlucky next time out, at Limerick. Next time out, at this venue, the ground was much more testing than ideal, but he ran quite well to take third place behind Tenzing. Back on better ground this time, he can put his best foot forward and get off the mark.

Emancipator is hard to look beyond in the Racing Again May 18 Handicap Hurdle. Formerly with Donie Hassett, he made his debut for Terence O’Brien last month at Clonmel and could hardly have been more impressive. That was also his chasing debut, and he raced off his hurdling mark of 89. It doesn’t always translate but the fact he could make a mockery of that figure over fences suggests he should also be able to do so back over hurdles this time.