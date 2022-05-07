Weekend tips: Friends N Commerce can shine on better ground

Friends N Commerce can get off the mark over timber in the Mallow Maiden Hurdle, the fifth race on Saturday afternoon’s National Hunt card in Cork. Pat Kelly’s horse stepped up on previous form when fourth in a maiden hurdle at Thurles, and was a shade unlucky next time out, at Limerick. Next time out, at this venue, the ground was much more testing than ideal, but he ran quite well to take third place behind Tenzing. Back on better ground this time, he can put his best foot forward and get off the mark.
Emancipator is hard to look beyond in the Racing Again May 18 Handicap Hurdle. Formerly with Donie Hassett, he made his debut for Terence O’Brien last month at Clonmel and could hardly have been more impressive. That was also his chasing debut, and he raced off his hurdling mark of 89. It doesn’t always translate but the fact he could make a mockery of that figure over fences suggests he should also be able to do so back over hurdles this time.
The Group 3 Blue Wind Stakes tops the bill in Naas, and Eclat De Lumiere can make a winning return to action. Dermot Weld’s filly made her debut last August at the Curragh and despite only prevailing by half a length, she was well on top at the finish.
By Sea The Stars and related to numerous smart sorts, including Group 2 Lennox Stakes winner Es Que Love and Hong Kong Vase winner Dominant, she is sure to improve significantly this season, and can take this en route to better things. Tranquil Lady was a bit flat last time but is bound to be better for that run, while Lily Pond made a winning debut just over three weeks ago and the daughter of listed winner Alluringly could quickly develop into a smart sort.
The Group 3 Derby Trial Stakes is the feature on Sunday’s card in Leopardstown and Stone Age can follow up his recent Navan success.
While a maiden prior to that run, he was rated 109, and didn’t have to run right up to that level to run away with his comeback outing. Nevertheless, it was more than a touch encouraging that he travelled strongly and stretched away for a facile success.
This is certainly tougher but as he was a Group 1 runner-up on his final outing of last season, on ground that was softer than ideal, this level holds no fears. By Galileo out of a half-sister to French Oaks winner Bright Sky, he can continue to improve this season, and can give Aidan O’Brien a fourth consecutive win in this race.
French Claim can give him most to do. A promising juvenile, he made his return last month in Cork and ran out a wide-margin winner of a conditions’ race. His only defeat to date was when fourth behind one of Sunday’s rivals, Duke De Sessa, but he didn’t enjoy the best of luck that day and is progressive enough to reverse the form.
Enthrallment can take the Fund A New Home For Festina Lente Handicap for Dermot Weld and Scott McCullagh. A winner of the nine-furlong Tipperary maiden at two, he ran a big race on return when just failing to get to Simply Glorious. Better for the run, he can get back to winning ways at the expense of Limerick winner Global Energy.
2:00 Mitiva
2:35 Nos Na Gaoithe
3:10 Fanoir
3:45 The Tack Room
4:20 Friends N Commerce (Nap)
4:55 Emancipator (NB)
5:25 Gaoth Chuil
2:00 Gentleman Joe
2:35 Call Her Now
3:10 Caesar Rock
3:45 Rock On Seamie
4:20 Chiricahua
4:55 Command Chain
5:25 Slip Jig
1:40 Little Big Bear
2:15 Elanora
2:50 Age Of Kings
3:25 Eclat De Lumiere
4:00 Inuit
4:35 Ezine
5:05 Rough Diamond
5:35 Drombeg Banner
1:40 Alexis Zorba
2:15 Conversant
2:50 Shartash
3:25 Tranquil Lady
4:00 Shark Boy
4:35 Toriangel
5:05 Radiyka
5:35 My Eyes Adore You
1:50 Corporal Violette
2:25 Star Angel
3:00 Waterville
3:35 Enthrallment (NB)
4:05 Agartha
4:35 Stone Age (Nap)
5:05 Ivy League
5:35 Moracana
1:50 Schiele
2:25 Ark
3:00 Gulliver’s Travels
3:35 Global Energy
4:05 Panama Red
4:35 French Claim
5:05 Real Appeal
5:35 Entropy