Trainer Kieran Cotter fined after IHRB inspection at yard

Portarlington-based trainer Kieran Cotter has been fined a total of €27,500 by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board for administering a prohibited substance to one of his horses and also for failure to maintain a medicines register at his training facility in Co. Laois.

Cotter administered cobalt to Slade Runner the day before his win at Dundalk in January 2021.

Cobalt is categorised as a prohibited substance by Irish racing authorities, and can't be used in the two days before a runner appears on the racecourse.

Slade Runner was disqualified after a urine sample analysis by LGC Laboratories in Newmarket revealed that the gelding produced a specimen containing cobalt at 119ng/ml, which exceeds the international threshold of 100ng/ml.

Cotter requested a B sample, which was analysed at LCH Laboratories France, with cobalt at 115ng/ml detected.

Cotter claimed in evidence that he had administered 20ml of Complete Copper Cobalt Solution by mouth to the horse on each of the two days prior to the raceday to treat a copper deficiency.

A subsequent unannounced inspection of the trainer's yard on 3 February 2021 revealed that Cotter had failed to maintain a medical register for a number of years.

It was noted as an extremely aggravating aspect of this case that no medicines register had been maintained prior to February 2021 by Cotter, either in respect of this particular horse, Slade Runner, or in respect of any other horse in his care. Notwithstanding that it was clear from the evidence presented that medicines were regularly administered to the horses in his care.

The inspection also highlighted issues with the disposal of animal remedies and syringes, some of which had been located at a bonfire site on the premises.

The referrals committee did not find Cotter in breach of the rules for a possession of illegal substances in his yard but noted that the conduct was of a serious nature.

There was a fine €20,000 in respect of failure to maintain his medicines register, failure to ensure that he and each of his staff having access to medicines were fully observant with the rules and regulations relating to prohibited substances and that he had failed to be responsible for the safekeeping and administration of medicines having failed to securely lock the medicines cabinet.

A €5,000 fine was imposed as the trainer is responsible for everything connected with the welfare, training and running of all horses under the care of that trainer and that Slade Runner had been administered cobalt the day before the race.

Slade Power's subsequent disqualification resulted in a €2,500 fine and the loss of both the stake and prize money.

Costs of €7,500 were also awarded to the IHRB against Cotter.