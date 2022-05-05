Tipperary tips: Music Of Tara can strike in opener

Tipperary hosts a National Hunt meeting with three races confined to the point-to-point brigade, and Music Of Tara can take the opener, the Hotel Minella Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore.

Winner of her only outing in a point-to-point, she made an encouraging start to her track career when a close fifth behind stablemate Watch House Cross in a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown. Sent off favourite next time, on heavy ground at Navan, she got outpaced at a crucial point of the race but stayed on to good effect.

While that suggests she will be better over further, and this race is over the same trip, she will appreciate the quicker ground and it will be surprising if connections do not choose to make more use of her this time. In receipt of 7lbs from the two bumper-winning mares in the race, she can make the most of the opportunity.

Naughtinesse can prove her toughest rival. Lorna Fowler’s mare ran a huge race on debut at the 2021 Punchestown festival, where she found only Carrarea too good. Off until January, she won her bumper at Fairyhouse and on the back of those two efforts, she was sent off 4-1 for the Grade Two Mares’ Bumper at the Aintree festival not long past. Wide throughout, she never got involved, but is certainly better than the bare form.

She makes her hurdling debut here but the close relative to Don Poli and Politesse should be even better over obstacles and must be afforded maximum respect.

Darrens Hope is long overdue a breakthrough over fences and can earn it in the Berkshire & Rich History At Kedrah House Stud Beginners’ Chase.

Winner of one point-to-point and one bumper, she racked up four wins in 13 outings over timber but is without that maiden success after nine outings over fences. However, in those nine outings she finished runner-up three times and third on the same number of occasions. Last time out, she was below her best when a well-beaten third behind Dolcita in a listed mares’ chase in Fairyhouse, but prior to that she finished a fine second behind subsequent Grade One runner-up Lifetime Ambition in a Grade Three in Limerick.

That run was on similar ground and over a similar trip to today’s race and if in that form she will be hard to beat.

The most interesting of her rivals is Siberian Prince, who ran as well as could have been expected when fourth to Baptism Of Fire in a beginners’ chase at Kilbeggan. A lightly raced six-year-old of considerable size, he can improve but won’t have to find too much on what he has already shown to be a player in this race.