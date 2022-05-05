Tipperary tips: Music Of Tara can strike in opener

Darrens Hope set for long overdue breakthrough over fences in the Berkshire & Rich History At Kedrah House Stud Beginners’ Chase
Tipperary tips: Music Of Tara can strike in opener

Music Of Tara en route to her point-to-point win at Monksgrange last September. Picture: Healy Racing

Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 07:30
Tommy Lyons

Tipperary hosts a National Hunt meeting with three races confined to the point-to-point brigade, and Music Of Tara can take the opener, the Hotel Minella Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore.

Winner of her only outing in a point-to-point, she made an encouraging start to her track career when a close fifth behind stablemate Watch House Cross in a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown. Sent off favourite next time, on heavy ground at Navan, she got outpaced at a crucial point of the race but stayed on to good effect.

While that suggests she will be better over further, and this race is over the same trip, she will appreciate the quicker ground and it will be surprising if connections do not choose to make more use of her this time. In receipt of 7lbs from the two bumper-winning mares in the race, she can make the most of the opportunity.

Naughtinesse can prove her toughest rival. Lorna Fowler’s mare ran a huge race on debut at the 2021 Punchestown festival, where she found only Carrarea too good. Off until January, she won her bumper at Fairyhouse and on the back of those two efforts, she was sent off 4-1 for the Grade Two Mares’ Bumper at the Aintree festival not long past. Wide throughout, she never got involved, but is certainly better than the bare form.

She makes her hurdling debut here but the close relative to Don Poli and Politesse should be even better over obstacles and must be afforded maximum respect.

Darrens Hope is long overdue a breakthrough over fences and can earn it in the Berkshire & Rich History At Kedrah House Stud Beginners’ Chase.

Winner of one point-to-point and one bumper, she racked up four wins in 13 outings over timber but is without that maiden success after nine outings over fences. However, in those nine outings she finished runner-up three times and third on the same number of occasions. Last time out, she was below her best when a well-beaten third behind Dolcita in a listed mares’ chase in Fairyhouse, but prior to that she finished a fine second behind subsequent Grade One runner-up Lifetime Ambition in a Grade Three in Limerick.

That run was on similar ground and over a similar trip to today’s race and if in that form she will be hard to beat.

The most interesting of her rivals is Siberian Prince, who ran as well as could have been expected when fourth to Baptism Of Fire in a beginners’ chase at Kilbeggan. A lightly raced six-year-old of considerable size, he can improve but won’t have to find too much on what he has already shown to be a player in this race.

TIPPERARY 

Selections 

5:15 Music Of Tara (Nap) 

5:45 Roped In 

6:15 General Clermont 

6:45 Darrens Hope (NB) 

7:15 Ifeoinly 

7:45 Time To Rocco 

8:15 Corbetts Cross 

Next best 

5:15 Naughtinesse 

5:45 A Different World 

6:15 Mist On The Bog 

6:45 Siberian Prince 

7:15 Its On The Line 

7:45 Susie Miller 

8:15 Joe’s Turn

More in this section

Desert Crown File Photo Old enthusiasm still remains as Michael Stoute prepares another Derby favourite
Istabraq soaks up the attention at 30th birthday celebrations Istabraq soaks up the attention at 30th birthday celebrations
Billy Lee treble takes tally for last fortnight to 12 winners Billy Lee treble takes tally for last fortnight to 12 winners
<p>A mistake at the last flight can't stop rank outsider Sawbuck from winning the Bar One Racing Maiden Hurdle at Punchestown on Tuesday. Picture: Healy Racing</p>

Sawbuck registers record-equalling 300-1 victory at Punchestown

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up