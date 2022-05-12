Punters Poet looks the solid choice at Clonmel

Today’s racing

A course and distance winner, in a lower grade, on this card last year, the Matt Smith-trained Punters Poet has solid claims in the Botanica International Handicap Hurdle in Clonmel.

The seven-year-old has triumphed twice over flights and, having caught the eye on his 2022 debut, on the Flat in Cork last month, will be expected to go close in one of four ultra-competitive handicap hurdles on today’s card.

Punters Poet triumphed here last year off a mark of 88 in a 80-95 handicap and registered his second success at Roscommon in July, off a 10lb. higher.

Later, he finished a creditable third behind Son Of Hypnos at Galway in September, a solid effort off 104, but ended his campaign with a disappointing run behind Pour Pavore at the same venue in October.

Punters Poet returned after his winter break to finish fourth behind Burren Song, off a lowly Flat mark of 43, at Cork last month. And, helped by that outing, Keith Donoghue’s mount should figure prominently today.

The Andy Slattery-trained Plains Indian is a regular in Clonmel, where he made amends for a last flight exit when bolting-up by 16 lengths in a maiden hurdle on the track in March.

In his only subsequent outing, Plains Indian started favourite for a handicap hurdle in Cork but dropped away tamely to finish a well-beaten sixth behind Bois De Clamart.

Today’s Botanica International Rated Novice Hurdle looks a suitable opportunity for the six- year-old, who will be ridden by regular partner Cian Quirke, claiming a valuable 7lb.

Plains Indian might have the edge over Joseph O’Brien’s four-year-old Prairie Dancer.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained, 102-rated Cottie has had plenty of chances over hurdles but, back after a break, might finally get the job done in the opening Ancient East Mares Maiden Hurdle.