Punchestown day two tips: Step up in trip should suit Ciel De Neige

If the season hasn’t caught up with Ciel De Neige, he will take a great deal of beating in the OMC Claims Handicap Chase, the penultimate race on day two of the Punchestown festival.

His season began in September, when he was well beaten in a valuable handicap hurdle in Listowel, but he won next time out, in Sligo. He then finished runner-up to Queens Brook in early November before embarking on his chasing career.

A winner on debut over fences, at Thurles, he followed up by beating Busselton, Velvet Elvis, and Frontal Assault in Navan, and then had an almost-two-month break before completing his hat-trick in a novice chase at this venue.

Last time out, in a Grade Three at Thurles, he was just touched off by French Dynamite, but he lost nothing in defeat as he was trying to give 6lbs to a horse rated 150 at his peak over hurdles. He steps up to two miles and five furlongs, which should help in these conditions, and he can bounce straight back to winning ways.

The Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup is full of quality and yet fiendishly difficult to decipher. Allaho is favourite to make a successful return to three miles, having been campaigned over shorter for all bar two of his races to date over fences.

On one of those occasions, he lost little in defeat in finishing a close third to Champ and subsequent Gold Cup winner Minella Indo in the RSA Chase and as he and the runner-up went at it from a long way out, he can be forgiven for not quite getting home that day.

The soft ground and a bad mistake at the last didn’t help his cause, and he is well worth another try at the trip now that he is an older and more mature horse. If he sees out the trip, he will take beating.

Last year’s winner, Clan Des Obeaux, is an obvious danger, though he appeared to have quite a hard race at Aintree and that was just 20 days ago. For all that he finished runner-up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Minella Indo hasn’t yet scaled the heights of last season, while Galvin was disappointing in at Cheltenham and must bounce back. Fakir D’oudairies didn’t appear to stay when a well-beaten third in this race last year, while Al Boum Photo continues to run well despite not being the force of old.

Life In The Park is potentially very well treated off a mark of 119 in the opener, the Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle. Well regarded prior to his track debut, Henry de Bromhead’s runner was a shade disappointing that day, when he finished third to Freedom To Dream and Sam’s Choice.

He never figured on soft ground on his second start, but off a lay-off and back on better ground, he ran out a very easy winner of a maiden hurdle at Tramore. That was clearly quite a drop in grade, but he could hardly have won more easily, and the run left the impression that he could yet develop into a smart sort.

If that is to be the case, he will have to go very close off his current mark as he has much in his favour in this race. He is preferred to David Pipe’s runner, Thanksforthehelp, whose recent form suggests he, too, could be quite well treated if brushing up on his jumping. Guiri, who won at this meeting in 2021, is another to consider.