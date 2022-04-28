Punchestown day three tips: James’s Gate worth waiting for in finale 

Day three of the Punchestown festival looks a tricky one for punters but James’s Gate can be the light at the end of the tunnel by taking the finale, the JP & M Doyle Celebrating 70 Years In Business Bumper.

Willie Mullins’ five-year-old was impressive on debut, in February, and backed it up with a superb effort in finishing third in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham. He looks a serious prospect and can get back to winning ways.

Joyeux Machin didn’t perform at Cheltenham but previously looked very smart, while Tag Man was behind him last time but could improve enough to give the selection a race.

The long-distance hurdlers are an unconvincing bunch and so it may be worth taking a chance on Vanillier to make a successful return to the smaller obstacles in the Grade One Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle.

While his physique suggests he ought to be able to mix it over fences, the Gavin Cromwell-trained grey has not taken to the discipline in the manner expected. Last time out, at Cheltenham, he was well backed to play a leading role in the National Hunt Chase and while he finished a well-beaten third, there was more merit to the performance than a glance at the form book might suggest.

At numerous fences, he lost ground but he did remarkably well to consistently move back into contention before all the errors finally took their toll and his effort petered out. Clearly, the engine is still there, and if the horse who ran away with last year’s Albert Bartlett Novice Hurdle turns up today, he will have every chance in an open race.

Last year’s winner, Klassical Dream, has been in and out this season but must be respected once more.

The other Grade One on the card is the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase, and there is ample opportunity for a little bit of an upset. Willie Mullins saddles four of the seven runners, and can land the spoils with Saint Sam.

A useful juvenile hurdler, he made a winning start over fences before finishing third behind Blue Lord in the Irish Arkle. On the latter occasion, he set out to make all but made a couple of mistakes along the way and left himself vulnerable to the chasers.

Nevertheless, it was a good effort in defeat. He then went to Cheltenham for the Arkle and was unseated by a fallen rival at the fourth fence. To that point he had jumped well but was quite keen, probably unsuited to being held up.

Given the trip is on the short side for him and this is quite a sharp track, it will be surprising if he does not revert to front-running tactics today. Having only really had two and a half races this season, her comes here fresher than most of his rivals, and if plenty of use is made of him, he could take some catching.

Stablemate Haut En Couleurs also ran in the Arkle and he, too, was quite keen but also never in a rhythm of jumping. He is better than that and it will be no surprise if he goes very close.

Blue Lord is the choice of Paul Townend, while another stablemate, the JP McManus-owned Gentleman De Mee is favourite on the back of his Grade One victory at Aintree, where he beat Arkle winner Edwardstone.

He is bidding for a four-timer over fences, but that Liverpool effort was just 19 days ago, and he will need to be every bit as good today.