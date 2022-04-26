Punchestown day one tips: Sir Gerhard can crown season in style

Sir Gerhard can end his novice season over hurdles with a perfect record by taking the Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle, the first Grade One of the five-day Punchestown festival.

Winner of last season’s Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, he made a winning debut over hurdles at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting and followed up in a Grade One back at the same venue. Sent off an odds-on favourite for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle on the back of those efforts, he won a shade comfortably.

While his jumping was not great when last over this two-mile trip, that is unlikely to be an issue this time. Willie Mullins’ runner sets the standard and can prove too good for his four rivals.

Stablemate Dysart Dynamo is his closest market rival, but he fell in the Supreme and must bounce back. While he has just 5lbs to find with his stablemate on official ratings, he hasn’t yet proven himself at the top level over hurdles and is opposable. Mighty Potter could be a bit of value without the favourite.

Glan can continue her winning ways in the Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle. Gordon Elliott’s runner was an impressive winner at Fairyhouse on her most recent start and the talented mare doesn’t look too harshly treated under a 7lb penalty. If in the same form, she will play a leading role in the finish.

Hearts Are Trumps, who also carries the colours of owner JP McManus, is nine years old but Dessie McDonogh’s horse has held his form well and he makes each-way appeal in this race at around 16-1.

Last time out, on his first run since pulling up a handicap hurdle on unsuitably soft ground at Down Royal’s big meeting, he caught the eye finishing seventh behind Glan. It is reasonable to expect improvement from that effort and the course-and-distance winner has much in his favour despite this being a competitive race.

Party Central can take the opening race, the Howden Insurance Brokers Mares’ Novice Listed Hurdle, for Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell. The six-year-old made the most of a favourable mark in the mares’ handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival before taking a tilt at the mares’ novice hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

On the latter occasion, she was quite keen through the race but was still going quite well turning into the straight only to be left behind on the steepest part of the hill. Beaten only nine lengths, she is capable of better yet and this track can help bring out the best in her.

Instit is an interesting rival. The imposing four-year-old filly was runner-up on debut for Willie Mullins and the run left the impression she would certainly improve with time and perhaps for a longer trip. The latter will have to wait for another day, but she can be expected to step up on her initial effort and is capable of a big run despite not being the choice of stable jockey Paul Townend.

Energumene and Chacun Pour Soi clash in the Grade One William Hill Champion Chase and, after some toing and froing, preference is for the Cheltenham Champion Chase hero.

Two years his stablemate’s junior, he ran out an impressive winner of the two-mile championship race at Cheltenham, though Shishkin pulling up and Chacun Pour Soi unseating his rider certainly robbed the race of much of its lustre.

Nevertheless, it was another positive step in the lightly-raced eight-year-old’s career and, in what could be a tactical race, he can come out on top. Both horses like to bowl along but I feel Chacun Pour Soi’s best chance is if able to dictate and able to quicken up as he did when posting an impressive display in this race 12 months ago.

Paul Townend will be alive to that possibility and in the expectation that he can, at the very least, keep tabs on Chacun Pour Soi early, he can prove the stronger in the finish.