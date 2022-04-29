Punchestown day four tips: El Fabiolo can get back to winning ways

There is no clash of the generations in today’s feature, the Grade One Paddy Power Champion Hurdle, with connections of Constitution Hill choosing not to travel, but the race is another opportunity to see the imperious Honeysuckle in action.

For all that she is crabbed for not having a swagger about her in all her victories, it is testament to her ability and constitution that in 16 career outings in all disciplines she has never failed to find a way to win.

Some of those wins, such as the Irish Champion Hurdle in 2021, were extraordinary, and some, such as her Hatton’s Grace success of the same season, were workmanlike, but the results were always the same.

She is a star to be enjoyed and if she can round off another tremendously successful season with her perfect record intact, we can look forward to what clashes next season might bring. Behind her, the remainder are much of a muchness and a chance is taken on Adagio filling the runner-up spot.

El Fabiolo is an exciting sort and can get back to winning ways in the SalesSense International Novice Hurdle.

It is slightly concerning that he ran at the Aintree meeting, but, as it was just his second outing of the season, he ought to be fine. That Grade One was a huge step up from the Tramore maiden hurdle he won on New Year’s Day, and there is much merit in only going down by a head to Jonbon.

Today’s going will likely be faster than he has encountered but he is a Grade One performer back in a novice hurdle and deserves to sign off the season with a second victory. Stablemates Bring On The Night, Ha D’or, and Micro Manage can follow him home.

A maximum of six will go to post for the Grade Two Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares’ Chase, and the market revolves around old rivals Elimay and Scarlet And Dove, who finished first and third respectively in the mares’ chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

There was little to separate them that day and it could be argued that but for a bad mistake at the last, Scarlet And Dove might have held on. Joseph O’Brien’s mare is 3lbs better off this time and can make it count against a rival who hasn’t been quite as good this year as last but must be respected nonetheless.

State Man can make a successful step up from handicap to Grade One company in the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle. Willie Mullins’ five-year-old fell on his Irish debut but made amends with a runaway success at Limerick before contesting the County Hurdle at Cheltenham off a mark of 141.

Ridden as though it was just a case of keeping him out of trouble that day, he won with a considerable amount in hand. Clearly, he is better than a handicapper and while this is certainly tougher, he can come through with flying colours.

Three Stripe Life is proven at the top level, having thrice finished runner-up in the grade before making a deserved breakthrough at Aintree. However, he has had a busy campaign and there must be a concern that the season will catch up with him. Flame Bearer is progressive but the two-time Grade Two winner has also had a busy time and he may have to wait until he goes over fences for his best chance at this level.

The day opens with the Stanley Asphalt Hunters’ Chase for the Bishopscourt Cup, affectionately known as the farmers’ race, and Alpha Male, who won the race in 2018 and finished runner-up in 20219 and 2021, can have another day in the sun.

Peter Maher’s charge is now 11, but he prepared for this race with an entirely satisfactory fourth-place finish in a hunter chase in March at Down Royal. Sure to be better for that outing, which was his first since May of last year, he is set for another big run. An Droichead Gorm and Jezarus can follow him home.