Killarney Races are set to return with summer racing festivals

Killarney Racecourse is set to host the first of its three Summer horse-racing festivals from Sunday 15 to Tuesday 17 of May
Mariam Diasamidze, left, and Aisling O'Sullivan, getting ready for the Racing Festival at Killarney Race Course this racing season. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 08:00
TJ Galvin

Killarney Races Chairman Ger Coughlan can’t wait to see crowds back this summer. Killarney Racecourse is set to host the first of its three Summer horse-racing festivals from Sunday 15 to Tuesday 17 of May inclusive. ‘MayFest’ at Killarney Races will have live music, family entertainment as well as the racing.

Chairman Ger Coughlan commented, “Killarney Races is a boutique festival. It encompasses a wonderful mix of summer horse racing blended with live entertainment on the lawn and indoors, a wide variety of delicious food and beverage offerings, family fun and fashion. Here at Ireland’s most scenic racecourse our focus is on customer experience. We offer an unrivalled quality product where sport, entertainment and hospitality all combine to create a memorable day out.

“The stunning backdrop we race against is without question one of the finest in the world and we’re just a stone’s throw away from the town centre where there will be lots of aprés racing fun and frolics also. The team here simply can’t wait to see crowds back, as it really is the people who attend that really make this place come alive. Killarney Races is unique, things are a little more special and remarkable here than your typical day out so if you're new to racing come along and all visitors and regular racegoers are valued and most welcome to join us.” 

Sunday is an all jump racing card with the first race off at 2pm and gates open from 12 noon. Monday is an evening meeting, all jump racing again with a start time of 5pm and gates open from 3pm. The feature race is the TOTE Killarney National. Tuesday will close MayFest and the feature race is The Irish Examiner Handicap Flat Race. The first race goes to post at 4.55pm and gates open from 3pm.

Music throughout the festival will be provided by Cathal Flaherty, Craig Counihan and SuperCéilí. On Sunday there will be children’s entertainment also.

For further information or to book online visit www.killarneyraces.com.

