Gowran Park tips: Georgeta can make it third time lucky

It is doubtful that dropping back to seven furlongs will bring about the best in Georgeta, but she has a clear form edge in the opening race, the Golf At Gowran Park Maiden, and can use the opportunity to get off the mark at the third time of asking.

Slowly away on return, at Naas, she was off the pace early and had to race a wide course to get into contention in the straight. While she was plenty close enough to have a say, she didn’t pick up as it appeared she might but stuck to her task well and was going on in the final 25 yards.

That was over a mile and the evidence suggested a longer trip, rather than a drop back, would be ideal, but this is undoubtedly a good opportunity and part of the contribution to that Naas defeat was her patent greenness.

The winner of that race, Tuesday, didn’t do the form any harm when finishing third in the Newmarket 1000 Guineas, while Hymn Book Too, who finished two places and three lengths behind Georgeta, also added some substance to the form by winning her maiden next time, albeit over a much longer trip. All in all, it will be disappointing if Georgeta does not get off the mark this time.

The most obvious danger is Susies Sapphire who ran with real promise on her only start at two, and who was heavily supported before finishing fourth on her return to action last month at the Curragh.

That was a good effort, and she will improve, but the second and third that day, New York Dreams and El Magnifique, have both been quite well beaten since, and she needs to step up to compete with Georgeta.

The listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Victor McCalmont Memorial Race is a difficult one to break down, but Joseph O’Brien’s Seisai makes most appeal on her step up in trip. A winner at this level last season, she made her return in the Guineas Trial at Leopardstown and ran well without ever getting seriously involved.

The run left the impression she would be better for it and also would be worth trying over a longer trip, which she tackles today. There are question marks over many of her rivals and being somewhat unexposed and in receipt of the three-year-olds’ allowance from all bar one of her rivals, she is the choice in a difficult race.

Ha Ha Ha made a promising start to her career when fourth to Perfect Thunder in late March at the Curragh and can build on that by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden.