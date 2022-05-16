Frankie Dettori booked for Piz Badile Derby ride

Frankie Dettori has been booked to ride Piz Badile in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom next month.

The Ulysses colt has been kept fresh for the premier Classic since winning the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown in early April, with trainer Donnacha O'Brien ultimately deciding against a return to the Foxrock venue for the Derby Trial won by Stone Age.

Gavin Ryan, champion apprentice in Ireland in 2020, has been on board Piz Badile for each of his three starts to date, but will be replaced by Dettori on June 4.

The popular Italian famously won the Derby at the 15th attempt on board Authorized in 2007 and doubled his tally with Golden Horn in 2015.

Alan Cooper, racing manager to Piz Badile's owners the Niarchos Family, said: "Frankie is going to ride at Epsom.

"The horse is in good form. We've got another just under three weeks to go, so hopefully he stays in good form between now and then.

"I think Donnacha is very happy with his horse and the decision was made not to go to the Derrinstown (Derby Trial), which would have been the horse's third trip to Leopardstown.

"I'm in regular contact with Donnacha and he's delighted with his horse. They all need luck in running and we'll go from there."

Meanwhile, Inspiral will head straight to the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot after connections decided against a tilt at this weekend's Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned Frankel filly enjoyed a faultless juvenile campaign last season, winning each of her four starts for trainers John and Thady Gosden, including a Group 1 triumph in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

But having spent the winter months at the head of ante-post lists for the 1000 Guineas, Cheveley Park's managing director Chris Richardson admitted last month that her preparation had not been "100% straightforward" and a few days later she was ruled out of the Rowley Mile Classic.

She had the option of running in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh on Sunday, but following a workout under Frankie Dettori over the weekend, the team have decided to keep their power dry for Ascot.

Richardson said: "She's not going to Ireland. John's recommendation is let's go straight to Royal Ascot for the Coronation Stakes.

"Frankie had a sit on her on Saturday and just felt we needed a little bit more time, so we'll give her that and hopefully have her cherry-ripe and spot-on for the Royal meeting."