Energumene cements status as Closutton’s two-mile king

Energumene comprehensively claimed the right to be called the best two-mile chaser in Closutton when accounting for much-vaunted stablemate Chacun Pour Soi in a tactical and exciting renewal of the Grade One William Hill Champion Chase on the opening day of the Punchestown festival.

Willie Mullins’ two runners deservedly dominated the market and equally so the race. The early departure of Andy Dufresne left just four to contest the day’s feature, but only two ever counted.

Patrick Mullins, riding Chacun Pour Soi, predictably chose to make the early running and did so at quite a sedate gallop in the hope, one presumes, of utilising his mount’s superior speed to gain the day. It was a clever ploy which would have worked against virtually all opposition, but he was up against an improving stable-companion, here on the back of winning a Champion Chase.

While there were points during the race at which it seemed surprising that Paul Townend, aboard Energumene, elected to hold onto his mount rather than counter the modest gallop by going on, the champion jockey was clearly confident in his mount’s ability.

His jumping was on-point, a comment which usually applies to his chief rival, but this was something special from Energumene. After passing Chacun Pour Soi before the turn for home, he briefly conceded the advantage and momentarily gave hope to his rival. However, when Townend asked for more from his mount, the response was immediate, and he was back in control going to the last fence.

“Chacun Pour Soi has had a great career and hopefully he’ll win more races, but I think we’ve seen a new champion here today,” admitted Mullins, who has long been the chief flag-flier for the runner-up.

“Energumene loved it. He was jumping up beside Chacun Pour Soi and on this ground, it was a tremendous performance because the ground may have suited most of the other horses in the race, and I wasn’t sure if it would suit Energumene. But he went on it today.

“Halfway between the last two, I thought Chacun had his chance. I thought ‘wow, he’s back’ and maybe the race was on, but Energumene just found so much in the tank.

“To me, that was as good, if not better than he ever did before. He just seems to be improving with racing, learning all the time.

“We learned an awful lot from Ascot. I didn’t think it was on the cards coming away from Ascot, but we learned more how to ride him, had more confidence in him, and that’s the way Paul has been doing it — and it worked twice since.

“He has a lot more speed than we gave him credit for.”

One Grade One winner for Mullins quickly became two when Capodanno made most of the running in the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase.

Mark Walsh, carrying the colours of JP McManus, was in the plate and he chose to ensure a good test in a race in which the favourite, Bob Olinger, was trying the three-mile trip for the first time since his point-to-point win.

The latter jumped well in the early stages but lost his place quite quickly in mid-race and was pulled up having clearly not performed close to his best.

Capodanno, who won a handicap hurdle off 132 at this meeting in 2021 and, on his most recent outing, finished fourth in the Brown Advisory Novice Chase at Cheltenham, showed improved for this time. Jumping well in the main, he was sent on a long way out and quickly had his rivals in trouble. Lifetime Ambition gave everything in chase of the winner but was ultimately no match for him.

“We felt we got things wrong at Cheltenham, and we changed tactics today and it worked,” said Mullins. “He was impressive, and he’s a horse I think is going to keep improving.

“I’m just not sure we’ve been doing the right thing with him all the time, and we’re living and learning. He loves to just gallop and jump and when you stop him doing that, you’re not making maximum use of him.

“He’s a good horse and I think he can progress and could be a Gold Cup horse.”

Mullins completed a 21-1 treble when Lisnagar Fortune headed a stable one-two in the Mick The Tent Bumper. Jody Townend looked to have made a race-winning move aboard Vadsa Queen early in the straight, but Patrick Mullins got a great response out of the Denis Fitzgerald owned and bred Lisnagar Fortune, who is a half-brother to former Stayers’ Hurdle winner Lisnagar Oscar.

Wexford trainer Richard O’Keeffe prevented a whitewash by the Mullins and Elliott yards when Vital Island took the Ladies’ Perpetual Cup under a strong ride by Benny Walsh. Runner-up last year, he was clearly primed with a return in mind, and he had to be at the top of his game to repel the persistent challenge of Willie Mullins’ Good Bye Sam.

• The attendance on the opening day was 14,562, down from 17,484 on the Tuesday of the 2019 meeting.