Chester Vase victor Changingoftheguard books Derby ticket

Changingoftheguard threw his hat into the Derby ring with a thoroughly impressive display in the Boodles Chester Vase.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien had saddled a record nine previous winners of the Group 3 contest, with his Ruler Of The World the last horse to follow up at Epsom in 2013.

O'Brien already houses the ante-post favourite for the premier Classic in the form of Saturday's 2000 Guineas third Luxembourg.

And while the previously unbeaten New London was the colt expected to emerge as perhaps Luxembourg's biggest threat with victory on the Roodee, Changingoftheguard had other ideas.

Sent straight to the lead by Ryan Moore, the 100-30 chance soon built up a handy buffer over Charlie Appleby's prohibitively priced 4-11 shot New London.

It was clear from before the home turn that the market leader was struggling to bridge the gap and Changingoftheguard galloped all the way up the straight to pass the post six and a half lengths clear.

Paddy Power slashed the winner's Derby odds to 8-1 from 50-1, while New London is out to 14-1 from 5s.

"He was impressive there and we always thought he'd stay well," said O'Brien.

"He was just chinned in his maiden at Punchestown before he then went and won his maiden really well at Dundalk.

"There was no doubt on our part that he would take a step forward from that and improve for going up in trip.

"The one thing we weren't sure about today was the ground when it rained as he's such a fluid mover, but he seems to have handled it fine.

"We were delighted with the run and I think off the back of that, you'd have to say he'd go to Epsom now."

It was a good day for O'Brien as Thoughts Of June dominated from the front to provide her trainer with a seventh victory in the Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Cheshire Oaks.

Without a win in three previous outings, the daughter of Galileo was last seen finishing second to the reopposing Above The Curve in a Leopardstown maiden four weeks ago.

Above The Curve, trained by Joseph O'Brien, was the 5-4 favourite to cement her status as a leading contender for the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom, while Thoughts Of June was a 7-1 shot under Ryan Moore.

Seemingly keen to ensure the mile-and-a-half contest was a stern test of stamina, Moore bustled his mount away from the starting stalls to get to the lead and she remained there throughout.

Having been ridden with more restraint by Shane Crosse, Above The Curve moved stylishly into Thoughts Of June's slipstream rounding the home turn and looked sure to pick her up in the short straight.

But the market leader hung slightly when coming under pressure and did not pick up as expected in the rain-softened ground, allowing the Ballydoyle runner to see her off by a neck.

Paddy Power cut Thoughts Of June's Epsom Oaks odds to 16-1 from 66-1 while easing Above The Curve to 14-1 from 12s.

Both the winner and the runner-up are part-owned by the Coolmore triumvirate of John Magnier, Michael Tabor, and Derrick Smith.

Coolmore's UK representative, Kevin Buckley, said of Thoughts Of June: "I think we have to be thinking of Epsom. Aidan will have a chat with the owners, which include our partners Moyglare Stud, but I think on that performance we'd have to head to Epsom.

"Aidan always felt that stepping her up in trip would be to her liking, he thought she'd handle it here round the bends and Ryan was very happy.

"We made plenty of use of her last time at Leopardstown, so that was always the plan to do that today but she's fairly versatile I would imagine.

"We'll have to see what else happens in the trials. We were very happy with Tuesday in the Guineas and she seems to have come out of it well. We're looking forward to June."

O'Brien said: "We've always liked her a lot and I loved her run the first day back at Leopardstown behind Joseph's filly.

"I thought she'd come forward from that and she clearly did.

"She got a great ride from Ryan and they are obviously two very good fillies as Joseph's ran a great race too.

"We'd been thinking of the Oaks for her and that was the reason for sending her to Chester, to see if she'd handle it and it was going to teach her plenty.

"I haven't had chance to speak to Ryan but she seemed to handle the ground fine and seems versatile."