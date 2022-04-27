Awesome Allaho storms to Punchestown Gold Cup glory

Allaho’s stamina for three miles was the pertinent question prior to the Grade One Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup but punters nailed their colours to his mast, Paul Townend rode him as though there were no doubts in his mind, and the imposing eight-year-old rewarded both.

With a brilliant piece of frontrunning and a quality of galloping and jumping which few can match, he made virtually every yard of the running and was the only one still travelling within his comfort zone as the race entered the final half-mile.

A couple of jumps to his left and a slow jump at the last were the only minor errors on an otherwise perfectly fluent and classy display that dispelled any doubts about his ability to get three miles around a track such as this.

Another quarter mile around Cheltenham is surely a stretch too far, but the performance had connections mulling the possibility of a tilt at the King George.

Last year’s winner, Clan Des Obeaux, filled the runner-up spot, though he was slow to get going and never really looked to be in the same form.

“Paul told me he was going to jump out, and I looked at him,” revealed Mullins. “He said: ‘He’ll stay, won’t he?’ and I said: ‘Of course he will’.

“So that was his plan, to jump out, and Al Boum Photo was going to jump off in front, and so was Kemboy. They were all going to do that, but Paul said he was going to jump out and go down to the first fence and see who was with him over the first and second and ride a race from there. As it turned out, Clan Des Obeaux was the only one able to stay with him.

“Bryan Cooper, who rode Al Boum Photo, said he’d never ridden in as fast a Gold Cup in his life. It was just end-to-end stuff.

“That win opens a lot more options for him now. You could probably say King George, the way he jumps. He’s got a huge engine. I always hoped he could do what he did there today, but I was a bit worried he could only put in that sort of performance over two and a half miles.

"But now he’s able to do it over three, it’s all good looking forward. He’s going to be more mature again next year. These three-mile chasers just need plenty of time.”

The victory proved to be the middle leg of a Grade One treble for Mullins, the first leg of which came with The Nice Guy in the Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle. The seven-year-old, whom his trainer freely admits they did not rate, has achieved a remarkable amount in a very short time.

It’s hard to believe that a two-time Grade One-winning novice hurdler began his career in a bumper in late November and followed up in a similar race at the Leopardstown Christmas meeting. He didn’t make his hurdling debut until January 30 and now two runs and less than three months later, he has two Grade Ones on his card.

This one was hard fought, but he moved well much of the way, went to the front quite stylishly, and dug deep for Paul Townend’s urgings to fend off stablemate and long-time leader Minella Cocooner.

“We didn’t have much respect for him on his homework, we just said we better run him in a bumper as he’s in training for an awful long time. He literally shows us nothing at home. To see him, there’s not a lot of condition on him — he’s a very light-framed horse, he doesn’t carry much condition, doesn’t take much training. He’s a unique little specimen. He’s the exact opposite of a morning glory. He does it in the afternoon, which is tremendous.”

• The attendance was 19,934, up from 18.887 on the same day in 2019.