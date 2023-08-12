Weekend preview: Extra furlong to suit Cherry Blossom

Four meetings across the weekend, two of which are in the Curragh, and today’s nap goes to Cherry Blossom, who can home in front in the Keeper’s Heart Irish & American Whiskey Irish EBF Maiden.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly made her debut late last month in Naas and considering it was a listed race and she was taking on some experienced and useful rivals, she performed particularly well to finish a close fourth behind Tiger Belle.

Fair to say the race was unsatisfactory as there were only seven runners and yet there were two distinct groups split by the width of the track. Nevertheless, the selection was noted staying on strongly in the closing stages and with the experience and the benefit of the extra furlong of this race, she should be seen in a much better light.

The feature is the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes and Unquestionable can reverse Railway Stakes form with Bucanero Fuerte. There was just a short head between the pair when they met in the Group 2 Railway Stakes on Irish Derby Day and credit must go to the winner as he looked in trouble but battled back to shade the verdict. Both can improve for that run but Unquestionable makes appeal as the one to take the greater step forward.

Today’s National Hunt action is in Kilbeggan and if allowed to take her place in the Follow Kilbeggan Races On Facebook Maiden Hurdle, Gentle And Kind will take beating. Henry de Bromhead’s lightly raced mare is also declared on tomorrow’s card in Downpatrick and was a non-runner earlier this week at Roscommon.

Winner of a point to point in April 2021, she was off more than two years until making her track debut but posted a fine effort to finish runner-up to Castra Vetera. That form stacks up well against today’s company and she has leading claims.

On Sunday’s card in the Curragh, Kadeen gets the nap to take the Ryans Cleaning Services Irish EBF Median Auction Maiden. Third to Londoner on his only start of last season, he made his turf and seasonal debut in late June at this track and ran a promising race to finish third to The Black Tiger.

Entitled to step forward quite considerably for that run, he is preferred to New Phenomenon and Ultra Fine, both of which have shown enough to suggest they can win races.

Later on the card, another Aga Khan-owned runner, Azazat, can make the most of the drop in class and trip to take the listed Michael John Kennedy Memorial Irish EBF Stakes.

Last time out, Dermot Weld’s filly was quite well put in her place when seventh of eight behind Savethelastdance in the Irish Oaks, but prior to that she ran a super race to push Rosscarbery to half a length in the Munster Oaks.

Before her maiden win, on her seasonal debut, she ran over today’s ten-furlong trip and caught the eye finishing a close third to Savethelastdance.

The ground will likely be quicker than she has encountered but this is a considerable drop in class and she can make the most of it.

One of the more interesting runners on Sunday’s Downpatrick card is Fortuna Favente, who makes her track debut in the opener, the ITBA Mares’ Maiden Hurdle.

Representing Barry Connell, she is a half-sister to former Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Appreciate It and if she has a degree of her sibling’s ability, she will be hard to beat.