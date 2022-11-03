Thurles preview: Winding River can flow into winners circle

Early Arrival is capable of posting a smart effort  in the Littleton Handicap Chase
Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 07:30
Tommy Lyons

Thurles this afternoon and Winding River can take the opening race, the Thurles Beginners’ Chase, for Oliver McKiernan and Sam Ewing.

To date, the five-year-old has just one win to his name, and that came in a maiden hurdle earlier this year in Downpatrick. A couple of runs later he had his attention switched to chasing and began with a fine effort in third place behind Na Caith Tobac.

Second time up he still held every chance until falling two out in a beginners’ chase at Tramore. He was pulled up next time and well beaten back over hurdles at Listowel but bounced back to form when a close second behind Clonbury Bridge in a beginners’ chase at Downpatrick.

All of that experience can stand to him today, and he can get off the mark over fences at the expense of Prince Toms Courage and Prince Zaltar.

In the second race, the Littleton Handicap Chase, Early Arrival is capable of posting a smart effort. Liam Casey’s seven-year-old was a shade unlucky when runner-up to Brideswell Lad in a handicap chase at Wexford, where a mistake at the last cost him his winning chance.

He ran well back over hurdles on his next start and, at this venue last time out, he finished well to take third place behind King Ferdinand. While he didn’t make bad mistakes on that most recent occasion, he was slightly hampered by a faller at the first and got in too close to a few fences, which cost him momentum. In the circumstances, he did well to take third place. He certainly looks capable of winning off his current mark and is an each-way bet in today’s company.

The shortest priced horse on the card will be Demandrivingdouvan in the finale, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Auction Bumper. The five-year-old won a point to point on his only outing between the flags and on the back of that effort he was sent off favourite to make a track debut in a Punchestown bumper.

While he travelled strongly through the race, he proved no match for Marine Nationale, but there is no shame in that. The winner followed up at Killarney and was most impressive dealing with a slowly run maiden hurdle at Punchestown on his most recent start.

The form of the Punchestown bumper also received boosts from third-placed Halibut, fourth-placed Spread Boss Ted, and eighth-placed Kiki Badger. Demandrivingdouvan has been given plenty of time since that debut track effort and should have little trouble going one place better this time.

THURLES 

Tommy Lyons 

1:05 Winding River (nap) 

1:40 Early Arrival (nb) 

2:15 Mollys Glory 

2:50 Will You Win 

3:22 Aprils Joy 

3:55 Dina Leen 

4:25 Demandrivingdouvan 

Next best 

1:05 Toms Courage 

1:40 A Mere Bagatelle 

2:15 Pachmena 

2:50 Mater Matuta 

3:22 Game And Glory 

3:55 Favori De Champdou 

4:25 Lakefield Flyer

