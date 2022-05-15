Shay runs away with O’Donovan Memorial

Curraheen Park

The final of the Jerry O’Donovan Memorial A3 Stake, sponsored by Ballindenisk Point to Point and friends of the late Jerry, drew a large crowd to Curraheen Park on Saturday with victory going to the John Linehan trained Runninta Shay in the fastest clock of the night 28.56.

Sent off the 6/4 favourite, he was led on the rundown by the fast starting Butterbridge Jed but driving the opening bend with great determination the Runninta Syndicate, Ardee owned son of Laughill Blake-Droopys Pizazz was soon at the head of affairs. Once in front he quickly opened a gap on his rivals coming home with five and a half lengths to spare over his market rival Im To Blame who just held on to second by three parts of a length from Coosey Hall.

The supporting card included four first round heats of The Dan & Shelia Buckley Memorial A2 Stake with the opening heat going to the Pat Kiely trained Giddyupgonzo in 28.69. Ideally drawn on the rails, The Creamer Dreamers Syndicate, Kilworth owned second favourite never put a foot astray leading from trap to line where he had a fading length to spare over Fitzys Last.

The well supported Annagh Baily took heat two for trainer Rachel Wheeler and owners Dan & Peter Stackpoole, Athea in 28.73. A close up third along the back straight, he burst through between runners at the third bend and then drew clear to the line where he had four and a half lengths to spare over Tomjohjames.

Bartlemy James, owned by Liam Mannix, Rathcormac gave Kieran Lynch the first leg of a treble when he took heat three in 28.71. Slipping up the inside of the fast starting favourite Ballyboy Deme as they ran the opening two bends, he then held the persistent challenge of the latter by a length at the line.

Vernon John, handled by Sean Holland for The Holland Cashman Syndicate, Carrignavar justified 6/4 favouritism in heat four when stopping the clock in 28.96. Always shading the issue up front, he had just a neck to spare at the line over his nearest challenger throughout Im To Blame.

Butterbridge Kid, owned by his father Diarmuid gave Kieran Lynch the second leg of his treble taking an A1 in 28.93. Slipping the field as they ran the opening two bends he came home with a length and a half to spare over Witches France. Berties Cuddles owned by Michael & Don Kelleher, Glasheen completed the treble when he took the last, an A0, in 28.68. He took over at the third bend from Fleetwood Brody and then went clear to have seven lengths in hand at the line.