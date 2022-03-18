Cheltenham Gold Cup day: Your race-by-race cards and colours

GORDON Elliott's Pied Piper can make his course experience pay in the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

Rarely do you see Grade Two fields dismissed with such disdain as when Pied Piper strolled to a nine-length victory on Trials Day.

He had already beaten Willie Mullins' Vauban the day they both made their debut and while Mullins stressed how much Vauban would improve for the run, the same could be said of Pied Piper.

Trained by John Gosden on the Flat, he reached a mark of 96 and although Vauban was a Listed winner in France, Pied Piper has far more experience.

Gordon Elliott can also strike with Top Bandit in the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle.

The six-year-old has been put away since winning three of his four starts over hurdles before Christmas - but he also had five bumpers to gain experience.

2.10 at Cheltenham on Friday

As is his wont, Elliott sent him over for an early sighter of Cheltenham in October, where he proved decent ground will be no issue. He looks the stable's main hope in this.

It could be another red-letter day at Prestbury Park for De Bromhead as his Shantreusse looks a real player in the Albert Bartlett.

2.50 at Cheltenham on Friday

This was the race Minella Indo caused a 50-1 shock in a few years ago when he was a virtual unknown outside De Bromhead's yard, and Shantreusse has a similar profile in that he is already crying out for fences.

He is also more than useful over hurdles and despite winning in heavy ground the last twice, it may just be that he actually improves for better ground - which will surely be against Hillcrest.

THE GOLD CUP

A Plus Tard can defy the statistics and provide Henry de Bromhead with back-to-back wins in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Second to stablemate Minella Indo 12 months ago, plenty felt he just did not quite get up the hill.

However, considering he had a dual Gold Cup winner in Al Boum Photo behind in third, that is a very harsh view to take.

3.30 at Cheltenham on Friday. The Gold Cup

A Plus Tard waltzed to victory in the Betfair Chase on his reappearance and while holes can be picked in that form, he probably should have won the Savills Chase too but he was mugged on the line by Galvin.

The general view is the stiffer stamina test at Cheltenham will play even more to Galvin's strengths, and he did win the National Hunt Chase after all. But nine times out of 10 Rachael Blackmore would have been a bit more patient in the Savills and she would probably admit she kicked for home a bit soon.

Proper spring ground will definitely be in his favour, less so Galvin, and the horse himself will have no idea that those who are beaten on their first run in a Gold Cup have a wretched record when trying to win it second time around.

King George winner Tornado Flyer once again looks a big price and can hit the frame.

There is little between Mullins' Elimay and Elliott's Mount Ida on official ratings and there was only half a length separating them when they last met.

Mount Ida came out on top that day, and she is 3lb better off here on ground that should suit at a track she is already proven on, making her hard to beat in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase.

The Cullentra Team could also end the meeting on a high with I A Connect in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

Fergus Gregory, attached to Olly Murphy who has a close relationship with Elliott, was booked some time ago and his victory over Imperial Cup winner Suprise Package last time out now looks incredibly strong form.

Billaway aims to make it third time lucky in the St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase, but he is perhaps better when the mud is flying.

The two years younger Winged Leader beat him easy on decent ground early in the season and can confirm the form for David Christie.