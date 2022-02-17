Dundalk and Fakenham off due to Storm Eunice

Friday's meetings at Dundalk and Fakenham have been called off because of the threat of Storm Eunice and the remaining British fixtures at Kelso, Lingfield, and Southwell are also in doubt.

The meetings at Dundalk and Fakenham were called off on Thursday due to the extreme nature of the weather warnings and the remaining fixtures at Kelso, Lingfield, and Southwell are subject to inspections. The cancelled Dundalk fixture will now take place next Monday.

IHRB clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said: “We discussed the situation with Jim Martin of Dundalk Racecourse and Met Éireann this morning and again this afternoon and we felt with the current forecast for tomorrow it was prudent to make an early decision and cancel the fixture.”

Snow, as well as high winds, could be an issue at Kelso, where a precautionary inspection has been called for 8am.

“We’re only a yellow warning at the moment up here and we are getting nothing like the wind speeds down in England,” said clerk of the course Matthew Taylor.

“Our concern would be snow more than anything and access to the racecourse maybe and the surrounding areas on high ground if they got heavy snow. We are in a trickier situation than most because it literally is just the waiting game.”

Officials will also assess the prospects for Lingfield’s all-weather meeting at 8am. The jumps meeting scheduled for Monday was abandoned due to a waterlogged course.

Southwell’s all-weather card is subject to a precautionary inspection at 10am due to an amber warning for wind with gusts of 60-70mph expected during the afternoon with rain likely. Kirkland Tellwright, clerk of the course at Haydock, is hoping the storm has abated by the time their meeting, featuring the William Hill Grand National Trial, starts tomorrow.

“The main concern has been wind, which would be a problem on a raceday but shouldn’t be the day before. There will be a lot of damage to repair, no doubt,” he said.

“Saturday is expected to be blustery, gusts of wind and more rain. Having walked the course a couple of times today, I’m pretty optimistic we’ll get through.